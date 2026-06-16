ST Headstart: What to do if AI is taking over entry-level tasks

Timothy Goh
Updated
Published
Jun 16, 2026, 12:32 PM

Learning on the job in the age of AI

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

The workplace learning curve is changing. 

As AI takes over more routine tasks that once helped newcomers learn the ropes and build expertise, young workers are being pushed to up their game earlier in their careers by developing judgement and criticial thinking. This week’s askST Jobs explores how young professionals can level-up when AI is part of the workflow. 

Meanwhile, as costs rise, getting more value for your money is important. This also applies when you’re on holiday. A stronger Singapore dollar has boosted our spending power across several Asian destinations, and my latest story looks at where you can get the most bang for your buck.

And, read on for more story picks on Gen Z Singaporeans building unconventional music careers, and what’s behind the rise of outdoor-inspired fashion.

Fun fact: Mars is shaped like a rugby ball. 

Stay curious and well-fed.  

Pay for AI jobs in S’pore grows 5 times faster than overall wages

Fresh hires typically get pay from between $70k and $90k a year.

READ MORE HERE

Travelling soon? Find out where the Singdollar stretches the furthest in Asia

The Singdollar’s purchasing power has grown in several regional markets.

READ MORE HERE

Meet the Gen Z S’poreans building unconventional music careers

They prove there is more than one way to make it in music.

READ MORE HERE

What’s behind the rise of outdoor-inspired fashion?

No longer just for hikers and campers, functional apparel has found its way into many wardrobes.

READ MORE HERE

When you borrow money from your best friend

Introducing a loan can fundamentally change a friendship. 

READ MORE HERE

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