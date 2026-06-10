Away from the spotlight: Meet the Gen Z Singaporeans building unconventional music careers

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SINGAPORE – Many working in the local music industry hold conventional titles: performer, producer, teacher.

But a number of Gen Z Singaporeans are choosing vocations that do not fit neatly into any category – part musician, part entrepreneur, part hustler – navigating a field that rarely offers a clear path.

The Straits Times speaks to guitar technician Hazieq “Wax” Nizam, percussionist Desiree Orien Tay and music label founder Dominic Yuan to find out what it takes to build a career on one’s own terms.

Hazieq ‘Wax’ Nizam: From home workshop to the world stage

Hazieq “Wax” Nizam services and builds guitars. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

At 27, Hazieq “Wax” Nizam has turned a teenage obsession into a thriving business, toured Europe and worked backstage with notable names in international rock – all without a conventional career plan.

Hazieq runs Wax Guitar Services, a one-man guitar repair shop in a modest 86 sq ft space located in a mixed-development building in Bukit Timah that combines residential apartments and retail units like beauty and hair salons.

One of his recent clients was Marty Friedman, former lead guitarist of American metal juggernauts Megadeth, who staged a gig at Hard Rock Cafe Singapore on April 14. Hazieq was Friedman’s guitar technician for a music clinic that the musician held a day later at music store Swee Lee Clarke Quay.

Before that, it was guitarist Yvette Young from American math-rock band Covet, whose broken guitar Hazieq fixed after he cold-messaged his “guitar idol” on Instagram a day before her Singapore show in 2023.

He tells The Straits Times: “I didn’t even know if she needed a tech. I just messaged her and said, ‘If you need a tech, I’m available.’ I guess I was just at the right place at the right time.”

When Young later posted an Instagram Story tagging Wax Guitar Services, his phone lit up and did not stop. “That was the biggest exposure I had at that time.”

Hazieq lives in a two-room HDB flat with his mother and three siblings, and there was no guitar at home until he was about nine. By 16, the instrument no longer worked. With no money for repairs, he bought a soldering pen and figured it out himself.

He says: “YouTube wasn’t really an educational hub back then. It was just through experimentation.”

Hazieq began repairing guitars for friends, with rates starting at $35.

He graduated from Republic Polytechnic with a diploma in sonic arts in 2019, just before the Covid-19 pandemic shut down the job market.

Unable to break into his then-desired pathway in audio post-production, he became a barista. He continued repairing guitars on the side, working out of his home’s converted bomb shelter with the instruments trailing into the kitchen.

A bad experience during his poly days – paying $140 to service his guitar at a Peninsula Plaza shop only to have just the strings changed – shapes how he prices his work today. His services start at $68.

“If a 15-year-old kid comes asking for guitar repair, I will not have the heart to charge him a lot of money.”

During national service, Hazieq watched a video of a UK guitar convention that featured Malaysian luthier Jeffrey Yong, who had built a guitar almost entirely from durian wood. Hazieq e-mailed him, asking to be an apprentice. Yong replied almost a year later.

Hazieq’s goal is to open a guitar-building school in South-east Asia. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

In 2023, Hazieq spent two months at Yong’s hilltop workshop in Selangor, Malaysia, paying US$10,000 (S$12,855) from money he saved from contract work he did with the Singapore Armed Forces after his national service to learn to build an acoustic guitar from scratch.

One misty morning, while sanding a fretboard, his mind was made up. “There was this feeling of certainty,” says Hazieq, who has since also built an electric guitar using wood from Singapore. “This is what I should do for the rest of my life.”

Back home, he resigned from his barista job, signed a lease, built his own workbench and opened Wax Guitar Services that same year . He did not need a loan, as his $7,000 capital was saved up from his home repair work.

His reputation grew through working with more international artistes who performed in Singapore, such as American post-rock band Caspian in 2023 and Canadian group Sum 41 in 2024.

Wormrot – Singapore’s celebrated grindcore band and the first Singaporean act to play Glastonbury in Britain – made him their touring guitar technician. He has since done a bout 1 0 tours across Asia and Europe with them.

In May 2026 , he also earned a second diploma in business administration from Ngee Ann Polytechnic on SkillsFuture credits – spurred, he say s, by a social media troll who said his business would fail within two years. “I enrolled two weeks later.”

Later in 2026, he plans to pursue a master’s certification at the Galloup School of Lutherie in Michigan in the United States, an eight-month programme costing an estimated $40,000. He is halfway there, with a crowdfunding campaign running alongside his repair bookings and weekly teaching slots at two secondary schools.

Running Wax Guitar Services keeps Hazieq in what he describes as a near-constant state of survival. His income is never guaranteed month to month, and because he insists on keeping his services affordable, he often has to look for work beyond this business, such as touring, teaching and other side gigs.

On his earnings from the shop, he says: “It’s enough for me as a sole proprietor, but the scale of the business is definitely not enough.”

Yet, the rewards go beyond money. Hazieq says what keeps him going is knowing he is contributing to the music community and younger musicians, rather than chasing a big financial goal.

For others who want to take a similar unconventional path, he believes they cannot do it half-heartedly.

“My only advice to entrepreneurs-to-be is to never put one foot in, because then there’s always a safety catch. When you put two feet in, you are in a state of survival, and that’s when you think of ideas on how to stay afloat.”

His goal is to open a guitar-building school in South-east Asia. “I want to put Singapore on the map for guitars. Singapore is a hub. I really want to push that.”

Desiree Orien Tay: Rubbing shoulders with Ed Sheeran and sharing the stage with JJ Lin and Stefanie Sun

Desiree Orien Tay is a percussionist for local musicians and does artiste relations for Fatfreq, a Singapore-based audio company. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

She was trailer neighbours with British singer Ed Sheeran, rubbed shoulders backstage with American singer Chappell Roan, and performed on one of Boston’s biggest music festival stages.

Yet, most people in Singapore have no idea who she is. That, says percussionist Desiree Orien Tay, is perfectly fine. “I don't mind not being in the spotlight,” the 27-year-old says. “What I care about is being in the room.”

That room, in May 2024, was the Boston Calling Music Festival, where she played percussion for American singer-songwriter Maris while headliner Sheeran performed nearby. When she spotted the superstar stepping out of a backstage restroom trailer, she introduced herself and asked for a photo.

“He just wiped his hands and said, sure. Super chill, very nice guy,” she recalls. “Nobody was acting like a big rock star. We were all just musicians.”

It was a long way from when she was a 17-year-old onstage at the National Stadium in 2015, quietly watching the stars and wondering how she might one day become a professional musician too.

That show was Sing50, ST’s landmark concert celebrating Singapore’s golden jubilee, where she was one of the musicians who performed for multiple artistes including home-grown Mandopop superstars JJ Lin and Stefanie Sun, as well as Chinese classical pianist Lang Lang.

Tay was part of Singapore’s Metropolitan Festival Orchestra, which backed the show’s performers. She was the only female in the percussion section, playing instruments such as orchestral snare drums, shakers and tambourines, having won her spot on merit.

“It was at that moment, looking at the professional musicians onstage, that I knew I wanted to pursue this,” she says.

A versatile musician across pop, Latin, jazz and rock, Tay picked up percussion like bongos and congas at eight. She later earned a diploma from Lasalle College of the Arts and a music business degree from Berklee College of Music in Boston, US, graduating in 2024.

Berklee was a leap of faith. In the middle of the pandemic, she applied, scraped together her savings and flew to the Massachusetts city in January 2021.

There, she gigged almost daily – at weddings, student showcases, bar sets – and played for acts including African singer Niu Raza, American rapper Q-Tip and Taylor Bennett, the younger brother of American hip-hop artiste Chance The Rapper.

Halfway through her studies, an unexpected opening came up. When a Malaysian student club in the school needed 20 in-ear monitors for a show and no local supplier could deliver in time, Tay called Singapore audio company Fatfreq. It shipped the units, then asked if she wanted to work for the company.

“That was the start of Fatfreq USA,” she says. After graduating, she spent a year running the company’s US operations from her apartment, managing artiste relations and building a student representative network across Berklee.

She returned to Singapore in September 2025 after US policy changes made it untenable to stay on. She is currently applying for an artist visa and eyeing a move to Los Angeles, where she wants to learn more about how the music industry there works.

Desiree Orien Tay is planning to move to the United States on an artist visa. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

“There are opportunities there, and I’m going to take them,” she says. “But my heart is still in Singapore. If I can bring back something I’ve learnt over there to help the scene here, that’s where my heart is at.”

She has also done marketing for food and beverage companies, sold guitars and repaired drums, and is consulting for a construction technology firm building structures for music festivals.

“Whatever little holes I see in the music industry, I try to fill,” she says. “It's the hunger to make the music industry better that gets me going even though it can get difficult.”

Her dream is to one day play two of the world’s biggest festivals – Coachella in the US or Glastonbury in the UK, even in a supporting role. “I want to make sure I get my day-to-day done, make money and still have that music element. Without that, I think I’ll be quite upset.”

Dominic Yuan: Building a label for musicians across South-east Asia

Dominic Yuan runs hybrid music label Parka and works with home-grown and regional artistes. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

The founder of independent home-grown music label and production company Parka, Dominic Yuan has spent the past four years finding young talent, making music and proving that a sustainable career in Singapore’s music industry is possible.

“I wanted to create something that could partner emerging artistes who may have a unique voice, but not the ability to create a good product from start to end,” the 28-year-old says.

Founded in 2022, Parka operates from a shophouse studio in Whampoa with a team of eight, including Yuan’s business partner and fellow musician-producer Timothy Liew, 31.

Yuan studied music and audio technology at Singapore Polytechnic, but when national service ended, he chose business management at Singapore Management University (SMU) over music school. He started Parka at the end of his second year, using it as his official SMU internship placement.

In October 2024, business media company Singapore Business Review named Yuan as one of nine Singapore student entrepreneurs to watch.

The early days of Parka were run out of his HDB bedroom in Tampines. Co-founders came and went, and at one point, he was left alone with one artiste on the roster and two polytechnic interns cycling over from Pasir Ris to help with production.

The person who changed everything for Parka was local singer-songwriter Regina Song, who signed on in 2023 with barely 15,000 streams to her name.

Yuan and the team produced her debut album fangirl, released in June 2024. Then a TikTok clip from a show at the Peranakan Museum went viral. Her single The Cutest Pair garnered 26.8 million views and has accumulated 63.7 million Spotify streams.

Song, 22, has since left the label, but the breakthrough put Parka firmly on the map.

The outfit’s current stable includes Indonesian singer-songwriter lovlaine, 25, and Icebox, a Singapore-based 22-year-old Filipino artiste who makes alt-pop with an electronic edge.

Icebox’s collaboration with Filipino singer Eliza Maturan on Ikaw, Ikaw, Ikaw (2025) – a Tagalog version of his 2023 song Promises, recorded in a single session in Manila – went to No. 1 on Twitter in the Philippines. This led to Icebox performing on the Wish 107.5 Bus, a mobile radio booth and recording studio that has launched careers across the Philippines.

Yuan’s goal is for Parka to be a bridge connecting young artistes across South-east Asia. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

Yuan, who still lives with his parents, recalls there were months when he did not pay himself any salary, choosing instead to channel his income and savings back into the artistes’ expenses so the label and its roster could keep going.

He acknowledges that the reason not many people are running indie labels in Singapore is the country’s small music market and lack of an immediate audience for local acts.

With “not a lot” of consumers to tap, it can take years before a project even approaches the break-even point, making it difficult to sustain such a label purely as a business, he adds.

“But I like to build things. I like to create something from nothing and see it come to life.”

He ultimately wishes for Parka to be a bridge that connects young artistes across South-east Asia, with writing camps, regional tours and cross-border collaborations.

“English is our main language and Singapore is full of young artistes whose parents came from other countries and brought their culture with them. That’s a massive asset,” he says. “I want Parka to be that home for Asian music.”