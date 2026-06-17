Asian Insider: US v Iran - who blinked first?

President Donald Trump can trumpet all he wants about the "peace deal" between the US and Iran. But, as our global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal says, the Trump administration is "famous for puffing up the significance of anything it does".

The reality is more mundane: both parties have effectively merely agreed to more talks over a 60-day period.

The interim deal involves an immediate ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz – though it will be a lot longer before global shipping can be certain of the safety of their cargo and vessels.

As most Iran watchers will attest, this "deal" bears some shades of Tehran’s familiar tactic of dragging out the diplomatic process.

"The Iranians know…the closer Trump gets to the US mid-term elections in November…the lower the chances of renewed military action," Eyal wrote in his commentary earlier this week.

If anything, Trump has likely ceded the upper hand to Iran.

"But it is Iran, not Trump, that will benefit much more from the opening of the strait. Iran can well use the interim period to drain its overflowing oil storage facilities and save its oil wells from damage," US bureau chief Bhagyashree Garekar wrote in her analysis in the aftermath of the announcement on Trump's 80th birthday on June 14.

One thing is certain: there is no going back to old norms and assumptions about energy sources and availability.

The conflict is still rippling across Asia. Indonesians were shocked by a steep price hike for the widely-used Pertamax petrol and anxieties over crude oil availability have eroded Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s approval ratings.

It could get really awkward if the US and Iran end up meeting in the knockout stages at the ongoing World Cup that's hosted by Canada, Mexico and the US. Iran drew 2-2 in its opening Group G match against New Zealand, while the US thumped Paraguay 4-1 in its opening Group D match.