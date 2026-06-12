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Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha died after nearly four years in a coma.

BANGKOK – Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol, the eldest daughter of Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn, died at the age of 47 after nearly four years in a coma, the royal palace said in a statement on June 12.

She fell ill during a military dog training session in December 2022, according to previous media reports.

She was the eldest child of Thailand’s 73-year-old King with his first wife, Princess Soamsawali, and the first grandchild of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and the late Queen Sirikit of Thailand.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha had been hospitalised at the Chulalongkorn Hospital in Bangkok since Dec 15, 2022, after losing consciousness as a result of a heart condition and other health issues, including infections.

She had been in a coma ever since.

On May 21, 2026, the royal palace issued a statement revealing that her condition had deteriorated after she experienced complications from an infection in April.

The infection was detected in her abdomen, resulting in the inflammation of the large intestine. This led to unstable conditions such as low blood pressure, irregular heartbeat and abnormal blood clotting, the statement read.

It went on to say that despite continuous support for her lung and kidney functions, several antibiotics and medication to stimulate blood pressure and control heart rhythm, her condition had worsened.

She suffered severe and uncontrolled infection affecting the function of several vital organs.

Pran Jintrawet, political science and public administration lecturer at Chiang Mai University, told The Straits Times that her death will be felt by many in Thailand.

“Her absence means the loss of a publicly adored figure,” he said.

The princess had a doctorate in law from Cornell University.

After completing her studies, she served in the Office of the Attorney-General of Thailand. She was also chair of the Special Advisory Board of the Thailand Institute of Justice, affiliated with the United Nations (UN).

From 2012 to 2014, she served as Thailand’s ambassador to Austria and permanent representative of Thailand to the UN in Vienna.

She was known to have initiated a project aimed at addressing the special needs and vulnerabilities of female inmates and their children in correctional facilities.

In September 2008, she was appointed a UN Women National Ambassador to Thailand.

In a statement issued by UN Women then, the Princess was quoted as saying: “I take pride in saying that Thailand’s support to the global UNIFEM Say No to Violence against Women Campaign is second to none.”

“I also note with appreciation the national ownership that has evolved around this process. It is indeed a strong foundation upon which coordinated efforts to end violence against women and girls in Thailand have been and will continue to be built,” added the Princess .

Pran of Chiang Mai University said the princess had made significant contributions to social work. Many were also drawn to her affable nature.

“She was also widely known for being very approachable,” said Pran, who observed that though she was royalty, citizens found her relatable.

“She was also known for casually speaking and chit-chatting with her colleagues and bureaucrats. She occasionally conversed in English with them to avoid royal words, which is mandatory for Thai commoners when speaking with royalty,” he pointed out.

In 2017, the princess was appointed United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Goodwill Ambassador for the Rule of Law in Southeast Asia.

As UNODC Goodwill Ambassador, she helped to secure the health, safety and well-being of individuals and families.

In Thailand, the strict lese-majeste law, also known as 112, prohibits anyone from criticising, insulting or defaming the king and the royal family.

Anyone who flouts this law can be sentenced to between three and 15 years in prison on a single charge.

That is why Patrick Jory, who studies South-east Asian history at the University of Queensland, Australia, feels that the public image of Princess Bajrakitiyabha has also been contained by this law, with few willing to comment candidly about her.

However, he observed: “It was well known that the princess was close to her father, the king. Even though the king had not formally named a successor, in her public appearances, it appeared that he may have been grooming her to succeed him.”

Thailand’s current 1924 Palace Law on Succession does not allow a female to be a monarch.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s death comes less than a year after Thailand’s Queen Sirikit, mother of Thailand’s King Vajiralongkorn, died on Oct 24, 2025, at the age of 93.

The country remains in a one-year mourning period for Queen Sirikit’s death, where civil servants, state employees and government officials have to wear mourning attire.

Thailand’s longest-reigning monarch, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, died in 2016.