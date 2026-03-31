ST Full-time Report: S’pore football’s $50m windfall, and all the latest updates

James Wong
Chief Sub-Editor (Sports)
Updated
Published
Mar 31, 2026, 03:58 PM

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What can $50 million do for Singapore football? That is the question on the lips of many in the fraternity, after Football Association of Singapore president Forrest Li’s company Sea Limited pledged the hefty sum to support the long-term development of the sport.

The table tennis community too was abuzz with news that Singapore’s Olympic medallist Feng Tianwei will be launching her own academy soon. The project will aim to contribute to the Singapore youth development pipeline.

Finally, grandmother Carolyn Soemarjono turned heads at Hyrox Singapore with her upbeat attitude and eye-catching attire. Read about how this “Hyrox Grandma” battled cancer and mental health issues during her fitness journey.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport. 

Forrest Li’s company pledges $50m to support development of football

This is the largest-ever corporate donation for the sport in Singapore.

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What can $50m donation do for Singapore football?

Observers hope the sum can be used to enliven the local league and invest in young players.

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Former Arsenal star takes on new challenges as S’pore women’s football coach

Mihoko Ishida joins the Lionesses on a two-year contract.

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No price hike for World Cup subscription as fees stay at $98 and $118

There will also be more free coverage on mewatch and Channel 5.

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‘I can be a grandmother and super fit’: Hyrox Singapore participant

Carolyn Soemarjono, 57, stands out with her exuberance and attire.

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Singapore’s Olympic medallist Feng Tianwei to open table tennis academy

The Fernvale centre will have 20 tables and eight coaches from China and Singapore.

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Loh Heng Chew, one of Singapore’s first Asian table tennis champions, dies at age 97

He had teamed up with Poon Weng Hoe to win the 1954 Asian men’s doubles gold.

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Teen gymnast Riley Lee sets up academy in S’pore

The centre will have a world championship-winning coach and custom features.  

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Chen Yihang, 15, becomes first Singaporean professional weiqi player

He has been conferred the professional 1-dan status at the Japan Go Association.

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Shannon Tan named The Straits Times’ Athlete of the Year 2025

She is the first golfer to win the annual award, which is backed by 100Plus.

READ MORE HERE

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