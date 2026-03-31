ST Full-time Report: S’pore football’s $50m windfall, and all the latest updates

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What can $50 million do for Singapore football? That is the question on the lips of many in the fraternity, after Football Association of Singapore president Forrest Li’s company Sea Limited pledged the hefty sum to support the long-term development of the sport.

The table tennis community too was abuzz with news that Singapore’s Olympic medallist Feng Tianwei will be launching her own academy soon. The project will aim to contribute to the Singapore youth development pipeline.

Finally, grandmother Carolyn Soemarjono turned heads at Hyrox Singapore with her upbeat attitude and eye-catching attire. Read about how this “Hyrox Grandma” battled cancer and mental health issues during her fitness journey.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.