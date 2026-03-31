ST Full-time Report: S’pore football’s $50m windfall, and all the latest updates

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Dear ST reader,
What can $50 million do for Singapore football? That is the question on the lips of many in the fraternity, after Football Association of Singapore president Forrest Li’s company Sea Limited pledged the hefty sum to support the long-term development of the sport.
The table tennis community too was abuzz with news that Singapore’s Olympic medallist Feng Tianwei will be launching her own academy soon. The project will aim to contribute to the Singapore youth development pipeline.
Finally, grandmother Carolyn Soemarjono turned heads at Hyrox Singapore with her upbeat attitude and eye-catching attire. Read about how this “Hyrox Grandma” battled cancer and mental health issues during her fitness journey.
For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.
Forrest Li’s company pledges $50m to support development of football
What can $50m donation do for Singapore football?
Observers hope the sum can be used to enliven the local league and invest in young players.
Former Arsenal star takes on new challenges as S’pore women’s football coach
No price hike for World Cup subscription as fees stay at $98 and $118
‘I can be a grandmother and super fit’: Hyrox Singapore participant
Singapore’s Olympic medallist Feng Tianwei to open table tennis academy
Loh Heng Chew, one of Singapore’s first Asian table tennis champions, dies at age 97
Teen gymnast Riley Lee sets up academy in S’pore
Chen Yihang, 15, becomes first Singaporean professional weiqi player
Shannon Tan named The Straits Times’ Athlete of the Year 2025
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