ST Headstart: Mortgage or travel fund: Where should your cash go?

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Over the weekend, I made a very public confession – I’d rather be spending money on holidays than saving for a house. Some people call this doom spending, but I see it as living my best (single) life now, rather than simply waiting for a future that might never materialise.

As we rewrite the values of our parents’ generation, I think there are ways to prioritise present happiness, while also being financially prudent.

One way is to increase our earning power. Do you know how your salary compares to your peers in the same occupation or age group? Search the annual Singapore salary guide compiled by my colleagues to see if you are being underpaid. This year, the guide also shows you the highest-paying jobs for your age group.

Read on to find out about new co-living spaces for young renters and whether AI is rejecting your job applications.

Stay hydrated!