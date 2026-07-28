ST Headstart: Mortgage or travel fund: Where should your cash go?

Living for today, budgeting for tomorrow
Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
Over the weekend, I made a very public confession – I’d rather be spending money on holidays than saving for a house. Some people call this doom spending, but I see it as living my best (single) life now, rather than simply waiting for a future that might never materialise.
As we rewrite the values of our parents’ generation, I think there are ways to prioritise present happiness, while also being financially prudent.
One way is to increase our earning power. Do you know how your salary compares to your peers in the same occupation or age group? Search the annual Singapore salary guide compiled by my colleagues to see if you are being underpaid. This year, the guide also shows you the highest-paying jobs for your age group.
Read on to find out about new co-living spaces for young renters and whether AI is rejecting your job applications.
Stay hydrated!
Which jobs pay the highest salaries in S’pore’s private sector?
Diagnostic radiologists, financial derivatives dealers and flying instructors top the list, according to the latest MOM data.
Is AI rejecting my job applications even before a human sees them?
AI can polish up your CV, but it should still reflect both the role’s requirements and your personal brand.
Young professionals who left stable jobs to sell pasta, pastries and Chinese tea
Meet the people behind a 12-seat pasta bar, a CBD takeaway kiosk and a premium Chinese tea brand.
S’pore youth can rent co-living rooms under new independent living initiative
More than 100 rooms across three properties will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
New five-year plan launched for S’pore youth
A total of $20 million will also be committed over the next five years to support youth-led projects.
Dear young investors, your biggest asset is time
In your 20s, a wrong move – whether it is a job or an investment that is not working out – is rarely permanent.