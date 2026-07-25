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Job tasters, Adulting 101 and $500 curiosity credits part of new five-year plan for S’pore youth

The plan aims to reach at least 500,000 youth between ages 15 and 35.

SINGAPORE – Young Singaporeans will have more opportunities to explore different careers and industries under a new five-year national plan aimed at helping them navigate their careers, friendships and personal development.

Up to 30,000 job tasting stints ranging from half a day to a few weeks, will be offered annually by 2030, allowing youth to experience workplaces and industries first-hand.

For a start, more than 10,000 of such job tasters will be available in 2026.

This career exploration programme is among more than 20 initiatives being implemented as part of the SG Youth Plan launched on July 25. Others include an independent living initiative, efforts to encourage youth to pursue non-academic interests and hobbies, an Adulting 101 programme, and a funding boost for youth-led projects.

The plan, which was announced by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at the SG Youth Forum at Suntec City Convention Centre, aims to reach at least 500,000 youth between ages 15 and 35.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam (third from left) speaking to youth leaders at a closed door networking session on July 25. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

The measures come amid growing concerns among youth about their career prospects and the impact of technological change on jobs. The aim is to build confidence and resilience in young Singaporeans, help them forge social connections and contribute to society.

In developing this plan, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) and National Youth Council (NYC) engaged more than 60,000 young people between November 2024 and March 2026 through ways such as dialogues, roadshows and digital engagements. Participants came from various institutions – from secondary schools to madrasahs – and diverse backgrounds.

Responses from those engaged showed 76 per cent feel confident about Singapore’s future, but only 66 per cent feel the same about their own.

While 91 per cent aspired to have meaningful careers, 52 per cent were worried they lacked the skills to keep pace with a fast-changing economy.

About 500 of the job tasters will be in the public sector and open to youth aged 15 and above, including those studying in junior colleges, polytechnics, and ITE.

Young people can try more than one stint based on their interests.

Apart from job tasters, NYC will work with partners to provide up to 20,000 mentoring opportunities, giving youth access to people who can share education and career insights. The pool of mentors will grow from more than 1,000 to 5,000 by 2030.

In the second half of 2026, students from institutes of higher learning will have an Adulting 101 programme on key life transitions. The programme will cover topics such as financial literacy, healthcare, home ownership, careers, relationships and marriage.

It comes as many young people identified “adulting” – particularly navigating major life transitions – as one of their top three sources of stress.

Curiosity credits worth $500 will also be given to youth aged between 13 and 17 who are supported by self-help groups, such as Mendaki, to encourage them to explore non-academic pursuits.

Under the initiative, inspired by Jurong East–Bukit Batok GRC MP David Hoe’s proposal in Parliament in September 2025, youth can use the credits to pick up a new skill and make friends outside of school.

At the forum, NYC launched a one-stop site for youth to sign up for the initiatives under the SG Youth Plan. The Discover portal is available from July 25.

To meet the demand for overseas exposure, there will be 8,000 more places in the Asia-Ready Exposure Programme by 2030, bringing the total number of short-term overseas opportunities and overseas internships available for students from institutes of higher learning to 20,000.

By 2030, the number of students from institutes of higher learning going on overseas internships in ASEAN member states, China and India will also double to 3,000 annually, up from 1,500 today.

The SG Youth Plan also seeks to strengthen young people’s social connections.

Among those engaged, 8 per cent said they had no close friends and reported shrinking social circles. About three in five also believe that having dedicated spaces for young people will help them meet others from different backgrounds.

To this end, two private co-living operators will offer over 100 units at discounted rates across three properties in Jalan Besar, Boon Lay and Bukit Timah. The move offers youth a taste of independent living while creating chances for connection.

MCCY and NYC will also set up 12 new “third spaces” across Singapore by the end of 2026. The free community spaces aim to encourage young people to gather, pursue interests and build meaningful relationships.

A total of $20 million from the National Youth Fund will also be committed over the next five years to support youth-led projects.

The funds will support up to 3,000 projects in two ways: a year-round microgrant valued at $1,000 and a twice-yearly Youth Action Marketplace where young people can pitch promising ideas for larger grants and support.

To encourage youth to contribute to society, the Youth Corps Singapore aims to increase the number of volunteering opportunities from 10,000 to 16,000 annually by 2030.

Its targets also include raising the volunteerism rate among school-going youth from two in five to one in two, and increasing participation by young working adults in its programmes from 14 per cent to 20 per cent.

The expanded volunteering opportunities will focus on areas of national priority, including ageing, healthcare, mental well-being and sustainability.

Young people looking for a space to discuss policy and social issues can also look out for a new SG Youth Policy Network in the first quarter of 2027. The network of up to 80 people from youth civic groups and institutes of higher learning will learn about policymaking through workshops and exchange ideas with each other.