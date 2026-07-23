Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 23, 2026

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Cabinet reshuffle consolidates 4G team, points to emerging 5G leaders: Analysts
Shanmugam appointed Senior Minister, continues national security, home affairs roles
He is the first to be appointed to the role without having been a prime minister or DPM.
Zaqy Mohamad co-opted into PAP central executive committee
S’pore passport ranked world’s most powerful again
S’pore’s average wealth is climbing, but there’s a catch
The rich are getting richer because they have more exposure to financial assets, says the writer.
Going to Changi Airport? Some service 36 buses will have luggage racks
New specialised hospital opens in Mandai to treat S’pore wildlife
The centre will aim for the full rehabilitation and release of its animals into the wild.