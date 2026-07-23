Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 23, 2026

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Published
Jul 23, 2026, 07:45 AM

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Cabinet reshuffle consolidates 4G team, points to emerging 5G leaders: Analysts

The changes are a signal that the pace of renewal must quicken, one analyst said.

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Shanmugam appointed Senior Minister, continues national security, home affairs roles

He is the first to be appointed to the role without having been a prime minister or DPM.

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Zaqy Mohamad co-opted into PAP central executive committee

He will also chair the PAP’s Malay Affairs Bureau.

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S’pore passport ranked world’s most powerful again

The passport allows visa-free or visa-on-arrival entry to 192 destinations.

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S’pore’s average wealth is climbing, but there’s a catch

The rich are getting richer because they have more exposure to financial assets, says the writer.

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Going to Changi Airport? Some service 36 buses will have luggage racks

The racks are expected to be installed by 2027.

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New specialised hospital opens in Mandai to treat S’pore wildlife

The centre will aim for the full rehabilitation and release of its animals into the wild.

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The hardest career conversation is sometimes the one with yourself

A new study found that only 14% of S’pore employees felt engaged at work in 2025.

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Accountant who failed to place $8.5m in fixed deposit ordered to pay damages

She has to pay more than $119k in damages to her former employer.

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Kit Chan opens her heart ahead of Indoor Stadium concert

The local singer’s Atrium Live Tour is themed around one’s deepest emotions.

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