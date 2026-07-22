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Heading to Changi Airport? Some service 36 buses will have luggage racks from 2027

The racks will be installed on bus service 36, which connects the city with Changi Airport.

SINGAPORE – Luggage racks will be installed on some buses that ply the service 36 route connecting the city and Changi Airport in 2027, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on July 22.

In its Facebook post announcing the move , LTA said the three-tiered racks will be fitted on 12 single-deck Bus 36 vehicles , and they will be deployed at staggered intervals.

There will be no change to fares on these buses, and the racks are expected to be installed by the second quarter of 2027, said the post. The racks will be equipped with secure storage features such as anti-slip flooring and anti-roll humps.

Wheelchair space will remain available on all buses, the post added .

Bus service 36 was chosen because it is the only direct bus between Changi Airport and the city, LTA said.

It added that more commuters travel with luggage on service 36 than on any other route, due to its connectivity with city hotels.

Operated by Go-Ahead Singapore, bus service 36 starts from Changi Airport and travels to Orchard Road and back, passing by places such as Parkway Parade, Suntec City, the Singapore Management University and Four Seasons Hotel.

The authority said the roll-out follows a successful three-month trial between August and November 2025, during which the luggage rack was fitted on one of the buses that ply the service 36 route.

The trial showed that installing the racks reduced the blocking of aisles and priority areas, LTA said in its July 22 post.

In the earlier Facebook post announcing the trial, LTA had said that the rack can store up to six large pieces of luggage.

The Straits Times has contacted LTA for more information.