Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 11, 2026

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Published
Jul 11, 2026, 07:50 AM

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Nearly 1 in 5 civil divorces in S’pore granted by mutual agreement

Divorce by mutual agreement is the third most common reason cited for civil, or non-Muslim divorces.

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Locally grown vegetables from at least 3 S’pore farms to be taken off FairPrice shelves

FairPrice said it continually refines its assortment to provide customers with a more relevant and value-driven selection.

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New satellite gate offers easier boarding, alighting in Changi Airport

The ramp provides easy access for travellers with wheelchairs, prams and carry-on wheeled luggage.

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BN may win Johor easily, but a bigger political shake-up could be brewing

Just like in 2022, the Johor polls will reshape the outlook for an upcoming general election.

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Who was here first? Why maps, old compasses and history classes matter in South China Sea dispute

Ancestral records continue to be amplified as claimant states entrench their arguments.

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Gillman Barracks businesses deciding their next steps as tenancies wind down

Tenancies of businesses at the site will expire progressively by the second quarter of 2030.

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S’pore agencies take part in global Interpol anti-fraud operation

Over 142,000 victims globally were identified during Operation First Light 2026.

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Part of luxury yacht wreck in Sentosa retrieved a month after fire

Operations to lift the main hull of the vessel are expected to be completed by July 20.

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Deadly roads: Why a motorbike ride feels like a gamble in Bangkok

Weak enforcement and poor road design put every motorbike journey at risk.

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How this chic S’pore hotel echoes Dear You’s love letter to Teochew diaspora

The design of the modern heritage hotel evokes the grief and grit of early migrants depicted in the popular movie.

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