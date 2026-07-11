Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 11, 2026

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Nearly 1 in 5 civil divorces in S’pore granted by mutual agreement
Divorce by mutual agreement is the third most common reason cited for civil, or non-Muslim divorces.
Locally grown vegetables from at least 3 S’pore farms to be taken off FairPrice shelves
FairPrice said it continually refines its assortment to provide customers with a more relevant and value-driven selection.
New satellite gate offers easier boarding, alighting in Changi Airport
The ramp provides easy access for travellers with wheelchairs, prams and carry-on wheeled luggage.
BN may win Johor easily, but a bigger political shake-up could be brewing
Just like in 2022, the Johor polls will reshape the outlook for an upcoming general election.
Who was here first? Why maps, old compasses and history classes matter in South China Sea dispute
Ancestral records continue to be amplified as claimant states entrench their arguments.
Gillman Barracks businesses deciding their next steps as tenancies wind down
Tenancies of businesses at the site will expire progressively by the second quarter of 2030.
S’pore agencies take part in global Interpol anti-fraud operation
Part of luxury yacht wreck in Sentosa retrieved a month after fire
Operations to lift the main hull of the vessel are expected to be completed by July 20.
Deadly roads: Why a motorbike ride feels like a gamble in Bangkok
How this chic S’pore hotel echoes Dear You’s love letter to Teochew diaspora
The design of the modern heritage hotel evokes the grief and grit of early migrants depicted in the popular movie.