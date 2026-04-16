Malaysia Edition: Why Anwar’s travel schedule is fuelling public anger | Can working from home solve energy crisis?

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

Amid spiralling fuel costs, Malaysians are again being asked by the government to “ubah gaya hidup” – meaning change your lifestyle – a phrase now used mockingly, much like “Malaysia Boleh”.

From encouraging people to work from home to waking up early to beat the morning rush, the exhortations from the Anwar Ibrahim administration on various ways to save fuel are probably well-meaning.

But there is a clear element of “do as I say, not as I do.” Government officials continue to traverse the country with entourages, and Prime Minister Anwar has taken helicopter rides that some detractors feel were unnecessary photo ops.

Our correspondent Hadi Azmi found that many Malaysians he spoke to considered the government’s advice overbearing and even hypocritical.

“Maybe if our leaders did the same, there would be no need for all these motorcades that anger the public. Kill two birds with one stone!” one commuter told him.

Whether you’re stuck at home or in traffic, we hope our coverage of Malaysia will keep you company. Check out our selection of stories this week, and if you have feedback for the bureau, do let us know.