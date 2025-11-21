Malaysia Edition: Calls to rewind clock between East and West | Malaysians in S’pore ‘earn less’ as ringgit strengthens

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

International trade and industry minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz inadvertently sparked a discourse on a major policy change that happened four decades ago.

A seemingly innocuous post about his morning jog in Sabah has reignited debate over whether moving Peninsular Malaysia into the same time zone as Sabah and Sarawak has been counterproductive. Some have even argued that the resetting of the clock in 1981 has been unhealthy for millions of people in West Malaysia. A host of political leaders are visiting Sabah during the two-week campaign ahead of state polls before the Nov 29 vote.

But beneath the surface of the debate is likely an undercurrent of sibling rivalry. East Malaysians have long claimed that the federal government has treated them unfairly in terms of infrastructure and economic development.

Hence, state nationalism has surged in recent years across the two Borneo states. The “Sabah for Sabahans” sentiment has become a rallying cry for local parties at the state election calling for voters to turn their backs on national outfits such as Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan.

A key issue at the Sabah state polls – a crucial bellwether for Datuk Seri Anwar’s multi-coalition government – is whether Kuala Lumpur has failed to honour a statutory commitment to return 40 per cent of revenue earned from the easternmost state back to Kota Kinabalu.

I hope you enjoy this selection of articles from our bureau this week. If you’d like to see our correspondents chase down a particular lead, send me your suggestions or feedback here.