ST Headstart: Job hop or stay in the same job?

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Holding seven jobs in 14 years might get you labelled a commitment-phobe by recruiters. But for communications director Annabel Lim, each career transition was a strategic step to acquire new skills and climb the corporate ladder. She joins me (a one-job-since-graduation loyalist) and my co-host Kai Wen (a former teacher) on the latest episode of Headstart On Record to discuss the pros and cons of job hopping.

Speaking of work, would you rather be bored or have too much to do? The Headstart team took to the streets to find out if being overwhelmed or sian at work is the greater evil.

Read on to find out about sleep rituals and why the job hunt is a real struggle for some graduates.

Stay hydrated!