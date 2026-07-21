ST Headstart: Job hop or stay in the same job?

Sue-Ann Tan
Business Correspondent
Updated
Published
Jul 21, 2026, 12:42 PM

Why job hopping isn’t always a red flag

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Holding seven jobs in 14 years might get you labelled a commitment-phobe by recruiters. But for communications director Annabel Lim, each career transition was a strategic step to acquire new skills and climb the corporate ladder. She joins me (a one-job-since-graduation loyalist) and my co-host Kai Wen (a former teacher) on the latest episode of Headstart On Record to discuss the pros and cons of job hopping. 

Speaking of work, would you rather be bored or have too much to do? The Headstart team took to the streets to find out if being overwhelmed or sian at work is the greater evil.

Read on to find out about sleep rituals and why the job hunt is a real struggle for some graduates. 

Stay hydrated!

Why the job hunt is a struggle for some fresh graduates

There are enough entry-level jobs, but not necessarily in the sectors that many aspire to join.

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Watch: Is a contract job the starting point for new graduates in S’pore?

In Singapore, contract roles have become more common over the past few years.

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askST Jobs: Do I need to pretend to work when I’m done? How to stop ‘task masking’

Looking busy may help employees manage workplace expectations, but can also lead to stress and burnout.

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How getting burned by penny stocks in uni taught Maybank managing director to invest prudently

He says one of his financial missteps was overinsuring.

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S’porean spends $3,000 on 18-day Africa trip; completes triple-border crossing in a day

For the 22-year-old, travelling solo has also sparked an ambition to visit all 195 recognised countries in his lifetime.

READ MORE HERE

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