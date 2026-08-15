ST Headstart: Is it OK to turn down a promotion?

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

A promotion is usually seen as something to celebrate — higher pay and more opportunities. But moving up can be a trap if it just leads to longer hours, endless responsibilities, and having no life outside of work.

When is it okay to turn down a bigger role? This week’s askST Jobs looks at what to consider before saying no to a promotion, and why doing so doesn’t have to derail your professional growth.

Traveling with friends can be a great way to make memories, or discover just how differently everyone likes to travel. But spending days on end together can really put your friendship to the test, especially if your expectations for the trip don’t match. In this week’s episode of the Headstart On Record podcast, my colleagues Sue Ann and Kai Wen break down how to handle these tensions.

Meanwhile, read on about what rising bond yields mean for investors, plus the real tea on moving to Japan for work instead of just visiting as a tourist.

Fun fact: Scotland’s national animal is the unicorn.🦄

Stay curious and well-fed.