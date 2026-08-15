ST Headstart: Is it OK to turn down a promotion?

Timothy Goh
Correspondent
Updated
Published
Aug 15, 2026, 05:00 AM

Is moving up the career ladder always worth it?

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

A promotion is usually seen as something to celebrate — higher pay and more opportunities. But moving up can be a trap if it just leads to longer hours, endless responsibilities, and having no life outside of work.

When is it okay to turn down a bigger role? This week’s askST Jobs looks at what to consider before saying no to a promotion, and why doing so doesn’t have to derail your professional growth.

Traveling with friends can be a great way to make memories, or discover just how differently everyone likes to travel. But spending days on end together can really put your friendship to the test, especially if your expectations for the trip don’t match. In this week’s episode of the Headstart On Record podcast, my colleagues Sue Ann and Kai Wen break down how to handle these tensions.

Meanwhile, read on about what rising bond yields mean for investors, plus the real tea on moving to Japan for work instead of just visiting as a tourist.

Fun fact: Scotland’s national animal is the unicorn.🦄

Stay curious and well-fed.

Why are bond yields rising and how does it affect me?

Rising bond yields raise borrowing costs and put pressure on other investments.

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Dopamine sites sell nothing, and people cannot get enough

These sites play with the notion that much of the pleasure of an indulgence comes from the anticipation of it.

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A toy helicopter piqued his interest. Now he’s building drones

Shafriel Nur Iman will represent Singapore in building and piloting drones at WorldSkills Shanghai.

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He turned a home-based baking business into a thriving enterprise

Muhammad Hisham Bakri runs Hipster Bakes in Upper East Coast Road and online.

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A permanent or contract role? That isn’t the real career question

It is about what skills employers value and how best to gain them.

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Japan is lovely as a tourist. Working there is another thing altogether

The writer thought a secondment in Japan would be the adventure of a lifetime. Then reality hit.

READ MORE HERE

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