ST Headstart: Is dating hard in S’pore? Here’s what 1,000 people said

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

If you've ever felt like finding love in Singapore is just... a lot, then you're definitely not alone. We surveyed 1,000 young people and found that about half describe the dating scene as bleak.

Whether it's dating app fatigue, the rising cost of going out on dates or just not knowing where to meet someone new, the frustration is real. Here are some honest dating stories from young people which might resonate with you.

Beyond relationships, sometimes managing life itself can be challenging. Artificial intelligence (AI) came in handy for deputy business editor Kang Wan Chern, who turned to ChatGPT when she found herself losing control of her time. It turns out that when used with intent, AI is a great tool for reclaiming your time and actually helping you stay disciplined so you can reach your work and life goals. However, it does not come without risks.

Read on for other stories, and stay balanced with work and life!