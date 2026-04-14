ST Headstart: Is dating hard in S’pore? Here’s what 1,000 people said

Rosalind Ang
Journalist
Updated
Published
Apr 14, 2026, 02:01 PM

Why we struggle with dating in Singapore

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

If you've ever felt like finding love in Singapore is just... a lot, then you're definitely not alone. We surveyed 1,000 young people and found that about half describe the dating scene as bleak. 

Whether it's dating app fatigue, the rising cost of going out on dates or just not knowing where to meet someone new, the frustration is real. Here are some honest dating stories from young people which might resonate with you.

Beyond relationships, sometimes managing life itself can be challenging. Artificial intelligence (AI) came in handy for deputy business editor Kang Wan Chern, who turned to ChatGPT when she found herself losing control of her time. It turns out that when used with intent, AI is a great tool for reclaiming your time and actually helping you stay disciplined so you can reach your work and life goals. However, it does not come without risks.

Read on for other stories, and stay balanced with work and life!

 

 

Fewer than 1 in 2 private uni grads find full-time work, as median salary holds steady

46.9 per cent of fresh graduates found full-time work in 2025, a small jump from 46.4 per cent in 2024.

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Why I turned to AI when I needed a life coach

The writer used AI to manage triathlon training and work issues, but cautions about its downsides.

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Me and My Money: Growing up in a tea plantation taught him about money

Mr Ayush Goyal learned that people can enjoy life even without a high disposable income.

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With my own desk at work comes a sense of belonging

The writer thought an office table was just furniture, until her own disappeared.

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Singaporean man has clocked over 60 films and series like Bridgerton and Wicked as an extra

London-based Eugene Lin, who started acting in 2017, also played an imperial officer in Andor.

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Video: Are we going to run out of food and fuel due to the Middle East conflict?

In Parliament, MPs spotlighted rising energy and food prices and pressed the Government on what comes next.

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