ST Headstart: Having multiple streams of income beyond a stable job

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Many Gen Zs are embracing side hustles. They value the flexibility of being able to put their designs online and earning some money whenever there is demand for their products. While some are driven by passion and others by necessity due to rising living costs, these young entrepreneurs are turning creativity into income. Senior business correspondent Chor Khieng Yuit finds out how they manage their finances.

On another note, Singaporeans frequently flock to destinations with climates vastly different from home. And this unfamiliarity can leave travelers vulnerable during extreme weather conditions or natural disasters. Read on for tips to help you navigate such emergencies safely.

I leave you with the rest of the stories you might find interesting. If there are other topics you’d like us to cover, e-mail us at headstart@sph.com.sg