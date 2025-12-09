ST Headstart: Having multiple streams of income beyond a stable job

Exploring new income streams
Many Gen Zs are embracing side hustles. They value the flexibility of being able to put their designs online and earning some money whenever there is demand for their products. While some are driven by passion and others by necessity due to rising living costs, these young entrepreneurs are turning creativity into income. Senior business correspondent Chor Khieng Yuit finds out how they manage their finances.
On another note, Singaporeans frequently flock to destinations with climates vastly different from home. And this unfamiliarity can leave travelers vulnerable during extreme weather conditions or natural disasters. Read on for tips to help you navigate such emergencies safely.
Going on a holiday soon? 5 ways to upgrade your packing game to maximise your trip
From compression packing cubes to a reliable weekender bag, the right gear can make all the difference.
We asked more than 40 people to track their coffee consumption for a week. Here is what we found
So there’s a name for people like me: Otroverts
There’s a new label for those who find themselves between being shy and selectively sociable.
Video: Should you tell your colleagues how much you earn?
Unpack why young people are normalising talking about salary with colleagues and friends.
What a visit to the Amazon during COP30 taught this S’pore youth delegate about climate action
His experience at COP30 has helped him see how climate change is tackled at different levels.