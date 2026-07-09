Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 9, 2026

Updated
Published
Jul 09, 2026, 06:21 PM

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Eligible S’poreans to receive up to $850 in GSTV cash, up to $450 in MediSave top-ups

Those who have not signed up for these schemes may do so by July 14 to receive their payments in August.

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DBS shares cross $70 mark for the first time as STI soars to new high

Share prices of OCBC and UOB also rose.

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Changes to S’pore’s dialect policy likely to be targeted, and not a sweeping rewrite

The authorities have announced that they are reviewing guidelines specific to the use of dialects in films.

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18 SIA, Scoot flights affected as Typhoon Bavi nears Taiwan and China

Flights between S’pore and Tokyo, Sapporo, Seoul and Taipei have been cancelled or rescheduled.

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S’porean hired to teach primary school pupils starved them; forced 6-year-old to drink urine

Court documents show he got the job despite not having any childcare or teaching qualifications.

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S’porean doctor in Melbourne pleads guilty to filming colleagues in toilets

He originally faced more than 900 charges.

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Tenant wins court award in air-con row with HDB landlord

Landlord has no reason withholding security deposit, said the magistrate.

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P1 registration: Is it time to stop giving parent volunteers priority?

Not every parent is equally well placed to volunteer their services to schools, says the writer.

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Watch: Overworked, bullied and burnt-out. Is being a lawyer still a dream job?

These issues have been raised for decades, but a study now offers substantive data on conditions driving attrition.

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As AI gets more human-like, China grapples with the cost of virtual intimacy

The outpouring of emotion as some AI companions go offline underlines how some have come to rely on them.

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