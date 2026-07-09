Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 9, 2026

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Eligible S’poreans to receive up to $850 in GSTV cash, up to $450 in MediSave top-ups
Those who have not signed up for these schemes may do so by July 14 to receive their payments in August.
DBS shares cross $70 mark for the first time as STI soars to new high
Changes to S’pore’s dialect policy likely to be targeted, and not a sweeping rewrite
The authorities have announced that they are reviewing guidelines specific to the use of dialects in films.
18 SIA, Scoot flights affected as Typhoon Bavi nears Taiwan and China
Flights between S’pore and Tokyo, Sapporo, Seoul and Taipei have been cancelled or rescheduled.
S’porean hired to teach primary school pupils starved them; forced 6-year-old to drink urine
Court documents show he got the job despite not having any childcare or teaching qualifications.
S’porean doctor in Melbourne pleads guilty to filming colleagues in toilets
Tenant wins court award in air-con row with HDB landlord
P1 registration: Is it time to stop giving parent volunteers priority?
Not every parent is equally well placed to volunteer their services to schools, says the writer.
Watch: Overworked, bullied and burnt-out. Is being a lawyer still a dream job?
These issues have been raised for decades, but a study now offers substantive data on conditions driving attrition.
As AI gets more human-like, China grapples with the cost of virtual intimacy
The outpouring of emotion as some AI companions go offline underlines how some have come to rely on them.