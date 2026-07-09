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Eligible Singaporeans to receive up to $850 in GSTV cash, up to $450 in MediSave top-ups in August

All eligible recipients will automatically receive their payments from Aug 7 if they have previously signed up for these schemes.

SINGAPORE – About 1½ million eligible adult Singaporeans will receive up to $ 850 in cash under the GST Voucher scheme, while about 710,000 eligible seniors will receive up to $450 in MediSave top-ups in August.

The amount of cash payout will depend on the recipient’s assessable income for the Year of Assessment 2025 and the annual value of their place of residence, the Ministry of Finance announced on July 9.

Eligible seniors will receive between $150 and $450 in MediSave top-ups , depending on their age and the annual value of their residence. This will be automatically credited to their CPF MediSave accounts.

All eligible recipients will automatically receive their payments from Aug 7 if they have previously signed up for these schemes.

Singaporeans who have yet to sign up may do so by July 14 to receive their payments in August. They may also check online if they are eligible for these benefits.

Singaporeans are encouraged to link their NRIC to PayNow by July 28 to receive their GSTV – Cash payout by Aug 7 .

Eligible recipients will be notified via SMS before and after the benefits have been credited.

Recipients without a Singpass-registered mobile number will be informed through a letter sent to the address on their Singapore identity card.

A total of about $1.4 billion will be disbursed under the GSTV – Cash and GSTV – MediSave schemes, as part of the permanent GST Voucher scheme in 2026.