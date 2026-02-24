ST Headstart: Can being dependable at work slow your career?

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Being known as a reliable and versatile employee can be a flex. It shows your employer that they can trust you to deliver when needed.

But it can also be a trap: if your team depends on you too much in your current role, your boss might keep you there instead of giving you bigger, more strategic opportunities.

This week’s askST Jobs looks at how being the “go-to” employee can affect your career, and what you can do to keep progressing.

With tax season under way, my colleague Annabelle Liang shares a personal take on tax planning, including tips on how to optimise your filing and avoid leaving money on the table.

And, read on to find out how living near an MRT or LRT station affects home prices, and what motivates a young Singaporean translating South Korean feminist bestsellers into English.

Fun fact: A group of flamingos is called a flamboyance. Have a great week ahead.