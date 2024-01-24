Breaking stigmas: Singapore’s first lion dance troupe for seniors moves to the beat

With a brush dipped in red ink, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing dotted the eyes of the lion crouched before him.
The majestic creature batted its eyelids and sprang to life in a celebratory dance as the rhythmic beat of drums and clash of cymbals resonated through the air.
Fair to say, the Chinese New Year celebration in Holland Close on Jan 20 did not involve a run-of-the-mill lion dance performance.
The exuberant show at the community event marked the debut of the Silver Pride Lion Troupe, Singapore’s first group of lion dancing seniors.
Taking turns to manipulate the lion head were Mr Tan Sung Ming, 68, a retired process manager, and Mr Chia Chiang Teck, an 80-year-old part-timer with McDonald’s.
The hind position was supported by lion dance trainer Chua Lai Hock, 74.
Mr Tan said that for him, lion dance was not just a physical pursuit but a tangible connection to his cultural heritage.
“I witnessed many lion dances before, but I did not know the meaning behind the movements. Learning lion dance reconnects me with my childhood,” he said, adding that he gave himself 85 marks out of 100 for his debut performance.
During the show, his 95-year-old mother watched him perform approvingly.
Mr Chia, who is trained in wushu, gave himself six out of 10.
“Maybe it’s easier for me as I have a basic foundation, but my legs have grown weaker with age,” he said. “I’m glad I can perform seated (in a wheelchair).”
The 25-strong troupe, whose youngest member is 63 years old and oldest member 99, went through a training programme specially designed for seniors by lion dance masters at Cantonese clan association Kong Chow Wui Koon.
Over six two-hour training sessions that began in December 2023, the performers spent their Friday afternoons doing specially choreographed chair Zumba exercises at Fei Yue Active Ageing Centre (Holland Close).
These included body twists, leg raises and arm extensions with martial arts and lion dance movements using stress balls and weighted hula hoops to build their agility, grip strength and dexterity.
The Silver Pride Lion Troupe is a programme supported by the Lien Foundation, heritage consultancy Bridging Generations, and innovation design studio NextOfKin Creatives (NOK), in collaboration with Kong Chow Wui Koon and Fei Yue Family Service Centre.
By 2030, one in four Singaporeans will be aged 65 and above, and 100,000 may require assistance with at least one activity of daily living, according to the Ministry of Health.
To better support the ageing population and lighten the burden on the healthcare sector, the programme taps into Singapore’s cultural heritage to help seniors stay active, healthy and socially engaged.
Mr Lee Poh Wah, Lien Foundation’s chief executive, said: “Lion dance is synonymous with vitality, community, celebration and life – the very things we don’t associate with seniors. Seeing them perform such a dance helps us break down walls. The lion can be a Trojan horse to fight ageism.”
While many existing lion dance troupes have older performers, they are usually long-time practitioners.
In contrast, the Silver Pride Lion Troupe performs a modified choreography with equipment suited to elderly first-timers.
Ms Lynn Wong, a fifth-generation disciple of famed martial arts and lion dance master Wong Fei Hung, redesigned the choreography for the seniors.
The 35-year-old is the director of Bridging Generations and a member of the Kong Chow Wui Koon lion dance troupe.
She consulted 76-year-old Master Siew Puay Lee (below), a third-generation disciple of Master Wong, to develop a sequence that stays true to the essence of a traditional lion dance performance while also adapted for seniors.
In the modified choreography, the front dancer sits in a wheelchair regardless of his functional ability, while the hind dancer performs the footwork and manoeuvres the front dancer’s wheelchair. This allows elderly people of all abilities to find a role in the troupe.
The lion head and cymbals were modified by the NOK team for the seniors, after testing them out with at least 30 other seniors at two social service agencies – Fei Yue Family Service Centre and Yong-en Care Centre.
Mr Sim Hao Jie, NOK’s design lead, said: “Ease of use and safety were the top priorities when we altered the lion head. We redesigned and 3D-printed a more accessible pulley and lever system for easier control over the lion’s eye blinking and ear twitching, and integrated padded grips and non-slip tapes to enhance grip stability and comfort.”
On average, more male seniors signed up for the lion dance training compared with other activities at Fei Yue Active Ageing Centre (Holland Close).
Mr Arthur Ling, chief executive of Fei Yue Family Service Centre, said it is heartening to see seniors breaking societal stigmas and physical limitations to perform the lion dance.
The oldest member of the troupe is Madam Mah Ying Khuan, a 99-year-old retired cook who lives alone in a block of rental flats nearby. While she does not have enough strength to play the cymbals, she led other seniors in clapping to the beat.
“I always participate in Fei Yue’s activities,” she said in Cantonese. “I believe one should keep on learning.”
The performance was a treat for non-Chinese residents too.
Madam Norlia Buang, 77, said: “I’m here to support my friends who are performing, and I’m happy they did a very good job.”
With the completion of the pilot programme and the Lien Foundation’s funding support, Bridging Generations and NOK hope to keep the troupe going to allow more seniors to participate.
They also aim to transform other heritage culinary practices, dance, and arts and craft into active ageing programmes.
