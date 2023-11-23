German-based Statista undertook the survey, backed by its research capability and established track record, having done similar projects in Britain and Switzerland, among other countries. Its professional approach ensured that the survey was industry-wide in scope and span, enabling project reliability and validating standards. Read the methodology.
Singapore’s Best Law Firms 2024
The fourth edition of this annual survey conducted jointly by The Straits Times and international market researcher Statista identifies Singapore’s best law firms in 18 areas of legal practice. These range from arbitration to family and technology law. The results are based on more than 11,500 recommendations from 5,906 lawyers, including in-house counsel, related professionals and clients.