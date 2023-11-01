Skip to main content

Where wildlife brings
death and destruction,
yet provides a livelihood

Animals that attract tourists to Rwanda’s Volcanoes National Park are also straying into farmlands and wiping out crops at the park’s border.

By IVY CHOK |

Millions of visitors flock to Volcanoes National Park every year to see Rwanda’s most prized tourist attraction – its mountain gorillas, which share the sanctuary with golden monkeys and buffaloes.

Next to the park is the village of Kinigi, where farmers grow Irish potatoes. A simple stone wall separates the park’s wildlife from the potatoes – a key produce of the country’s northern and western provinces.

At the foot of Mount Bisoke, farming communities and wildlife live too close to each other for comfort. Animals venture into the village, raiding crops and trampling on fields.

Buffaloes and chimpanzees are the worst offenders.

“Buffaloes come as a herd. After most of them leave, a few lone stragglers become scared and turn aggressive,” said farmer Nitwa Ndayambaje, 40, who has been growing potatoes for almost two decades.

Farmer Nitwa Ndayambaje, 40, at a plot of land that belongs to his friend. In the daytime, farmers look out for one another and stand guard over their crops.
Farmer Nitwa Ndayambaje, 40, at a plot of land that belongs to his friend. In the daytime, farmers look out for one another and stand guard over their crops.

“The chimpanzees come in the day and eat our crops in front of our eyes,” said Mr Ndayambaje.

More than 30 people are needed to tend to one potato farm. It takes up to four months to cultivate three tonnes of produce.

Irish potatoes are one of Rwanda’s key agricultural crops. Small potatoes are used for cultivation, so farmers need not buy seeds.
Irish potatoes are one of Rwanda’s key agricultural crops. Small potatoes are used for cultivation, so farmers need not buy seeds.
Potatoes are collected and put into sacks before being transported to the village centre for sale.
Potatoes are collected and put into sacks before being transported to the village centre for sale.

But this hard work can be wiped out by animals overnight.

Farmer Moise Maniriho, 20, said he loses about 500kg of produce every harvest.

The villagers have devised a system to protect their crops.

Besides potatoes, farmers also grow other crops. Millet is favoured in the northern province, as it grows well in the cooler weather and fertile soil in the area.
Besides potatoes, farmers also grow other crops. Millet is favoured in the northern province, as it grows well in the cooler weather and fertile soil in the area.

During the day, two people monitor the area.

At night, five people keep a lookout.

These so-called night-walkers work in darkness and are at high risk of coming face to face with buffaloes, which often stray from the park at night.

“The buffaloes killed someone just two months ago,” said Mr Maniriho. He added that the animals are so strong that humans are helpless when faced with the beasts. Hence, the villagers scream, shout and beat drums to alert others of the animals’ presence.

When a buffalo is spotted, villagers are not allowed to touch or harm it, even if it is dead. They must wait for the authorities to take the animal away.

To resolve this, the government has stepped in.

In 2021, it embarked on a plan to expand Volcanoes National Park by about 23 per cent.

The entrance to Volcanoes National Park. Park visitors have to walk nearly two hours from the village centre to reach this point.
The entrance to Volcanoes National Park. Park visitors have to walk nearly two hours from the village centre to reach this point.

The expansion will add a 6,000ha buffer zone – six times the size of Pulau Ubin – between the park and the village.

While this will address the issue of wildlife destroying crops, some 3,000 families and farmers living near the park border will have to move.

One of the farms at the foothill that line the path to the volcanic range. This household is among 3,000 families that will be relocated to make way for a buffer zone.
One of the farms at the foothill that line the path to the volcanic range. This household is among 3,000 families that will be relocated to make way for a buffer zone.

Rwanda Development Board (RDB) will compensate them with cash, housing and some land.

But the timeline for this is not clear.

Many feel unsure of what the future holds.

Potato farmer Innocent Munyawera, 38, pushing a bike laden with potatoes weighing up to 200kg.
Potato farmer Innocent Munyawera, 38, pushing a bike laden with potatoes weighing up to 200kg.

Being close to the volcanic range benefits farmers like Mr Innocent Munyawera, 38, as the fertile soil and low temperatures are crucial for growing Irish potatoes.

UNCERTAIN FUTURE

“Life in a new area is unpredictable. We wonder if we will ever do potato farming again,” said Mr Munyawera.

PHOTO: IVY CHOK

Locals like Mr Isiraheri Tuyizere, 21, and Mr Jonata Ruberangabo, 30, said the animals attract tourists, giving them jobs.

Farmer Isiraheri Tuyizere, 21, and his friend, Mr Jean Damascene, 27, transport potatoes on this road to the village centre. They make about three trips a day.
Farmer Isiraheri Tuyizere, 21, and his friend, Mr Jean Damascene, 27, transport potatoes on this road to the village centre. They make about three trips a day.

The pair work as porters, transporting bricks up the volcanoes to be used in building various structures.

“Back then (before tourists started coming), such jobs didn’t exist, and because people didn’t have other things to do besides farming, they turned to poaching,” said Mr Ruberangabo.

One of the poachers was Mr Emmanuel Emmy, who began poaching at 15 when he dropped out of secondary school.

Former poacher Emmanuel Emmy, 38, has retired his weapons. He is now a mountain porter under the local Porters’ Club Cooperative.
Former poacher Emmanuel Emmy, 38, has retired his weapons. He is now a mountain porter under the local Porters’ Club Cooperative.

Now, at 38, he works as a porter.

He also attends a school set up by the RDB, where participants learn about the laws and impacts of poaching.

Mountain gorillas were critically endangered in the 1980s because of poaching and agricultural expansion. However, conservation efforts have boosted their population. Their numbers have grown fourfold to about 1,000 today.

Most porters in the Porters’ Club Cooperative are former poachers. They play a vital role in hikes up the volcanoes – which can last for almost nine hours – helping tourists carry their belongings and supplies.
Most porters in the Porters’ Club Cooperative are former poachers. They play a vital role in hikes up the volcanoes – which can last for almost nine hours – helping tourists carry their belongings and supplies.

About 10 per cent of the income generated from gorilla tourism goes to villages such as Kinigi.

Mechanic Sadi Iradukunda, 28, who lives in a nearby town, said he benefits from this as well.

He pays only 3,000 Rwandan francs (S$3.50) a year for medical coverage. “Without the gorillas, the government can’t take care of the people,” he said.

Farmers tread through the hilly fields every day, walking for about two hours to get to the village centre where amenities such as the market and clinic are located.
Farmers tread through the hilly fields every day, walking for about two hours to get to the village centre where amenities such as the market and clinic are located.

Farmer Maniriho said: “If we had a choice, we would choose to remain here. For us, staying near the volcanoes is the best thing we can do.”

Ivy Chok is a final-year communication studies student at Nanyang Technological University’s Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information in Singapore. Her report on Rwanda’s wildlife and human conflict is part of the school’s Going Overseas for Advanced Reporting (Go-Far) overseas reporting programme.

The Go-Far 2023 team will present their collection of news features and photographs from their trip to Rwanda at the Asian Civilisations Museum on Nov 12.

For more information, visit @gofar.wkwsci.

Produced by:
  • Alex Lim
  • Andrea Wong
  • Ivy Chok
  • Joelyn Tan
  • Konstantinos Ikonomopoulos
  • Lee Pei Jie
  • Leonard Lai
  • Marisa Yeo
  • Neo Xiaobin
Main photographs by:
  • Ivy Chok
Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.