“I have electricity bills overdue for half a year, two microfinance repayments of 3,000 rupees (S$13) and 1,000 rupees I have to pay daily for 45 days, medical expenses of 8,000 rupees a week, food to buy and overdue rent of 25,000 rupees a month,” she said, rattling off the figures like a bank teller rather than a retired school teacher, as she helped her 60-year-old husband through the narrow lanes into a tuk-tuk.