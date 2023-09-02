The Belt and Road Initiative: 10 years on
A look into China’s ambitious global infrastructure strategy and its impact in South-east Asia.
LUANG PRABANG/XISHUANGBANNA – On a drizzly afternoon in Luang Prabang, an expectant crowd gathered around the exit of its railway station. August rains tend to keep visitors away from this picturesque town in northern Laos. But things were different this year.
The country, which in 2021 launched a railway line connecting it to China, has drawn increasing numbers of overland visitors ever since cross-border passenger services began in April.
The 1,000km Laos-China Railway, built under China’s Belt and Road Initiative, connects the south-western Chinese city of Kunming to the Laotian capital of Vientiane. The 422km section within Laos cost US$5.9 billion (S$8 billion) and was funded under an arrangement that gives the Chinese majority control of the network.
Luang Prabang is less than eight hours away from Kunming and two from Vientiane by this new railway line. Its old town is a world heritage site and arguably Laos’ biggest tourist attraction. This makes Luang Prabang’s station one of the busiest stations among the 10 passenger stations within Laos.
At its vast, curved-roof station, minivan drivers, tour guides and other greeters craned their necks to spot their Chinese guests alighting from the daily cross-border train.
Among them was Ms Zhang Huashuang, a Chinese national who had opened a small hotel in Luang Prabang this year. Her hotel was so new it had not even been listed on travel portals, so the 35-year-old was at the railway station to hand out name cards to draw the attention of travellers to her lodge.
“Things are slowly getting better,” she told The Straits Times. “There are many independent travellers, those who bring their children here for holidays, as well as those who are checking local conditions because they want to start a business here.”
The Luang Prabang station is part of the Laos-China Railway
With no knowledge of the Lao language, she had got by with translation software and the help of other Chinese entrepreneurs in Luang Prabang.