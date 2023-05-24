Skip to main content

In full bloom: ‘Sakura Season’ in S’pore

The Straits Times Picture Desk’s take on the recent blooming of trumpet trees, better known as ‘Singapore’s Sakura Season’.

By THE STRAITS TIMES PICTURE DESK |

They are fondly known as Singapore’s cherry blossoms, and aptly so.

They bear a close resemblance to the flower which blooms during spring in Japan,

but the pink and white ones seen around the island are actually flowers of trumpet trees.

The flowering is usually triggered by heavy rain after a hot and dry spell, usually between March and April and again between August and September.

The blooming trees were seen in different parts of the island such as Tessensohn Road on Saturday. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
They bloomed after the recent rain, which gave Singaporeans respite from the exceedingly warm temperatures.

A bird among the flowers in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Last week, they were seen in full splendour in places such as near the Singapore River, Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park (bottom) and even along the Central Expressway.

ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
These trees are also known as the pink poui, and can grow up to about 18m and 35m tall.

People taking pictures next to trumpet trees at Robertson Quay on Saturday. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
The tree’s name comes from its large trumpet-shaped flowers (bottom) which are five-petalled and grow to about 5 cm to 8 cm.

PHOTO: BRIAN TEO FOR THE STRAITS TIMES
They bloom for a few days before they wilt and fall (bottom), creating a sheet of pink or white at the foot of the tree.

ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
