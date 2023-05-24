In full bloom: ‘Sakura Season’ in S’pore
The Straits Times Picture Desk’s take on the recent blooming of trumpet trees, better known as ‘Singapore’s Sakura Season’.
They are fondly known as Singapore’s cherry blossoms, and aptly so.
They bear a close resemblance to the flower which blooms during spring in Japan,
but the pink and white ones seen around the island are actually flowers of trumpet trees.
The flowering is usually triggered by heavy rain after a hot and dry spell, usually between March and April and again between August and September.
They bloomed after the recent rain, which gave Singaporeans respite from the exceedingly warm temperatures.
Last week, they were seen in full splendour in places such as near the Singapore River, Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park (bottom) and even along the Central Expressway.
These trees are also known as the pink poui, and can grow up to about 18m and 35m tall.
The tree’s name comes from its large trumpet-shaped flowers (bottom) which are five-petalled and grow to about 5 cm to 8 cm.
They bloom for a few days before they wilt and fall (bottom), creating a sheet of pink or white at the foot of the tree.