Why intense exercise makes you want to poop

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SINGAPORE – Have you ever been hit with the urge to poop during an intense workout? Australian athlete Joanna Wietrzyk suffered faecal incontinence during a Hyrox competition in September, soiling herself at the indoor fitness race.

In 2005, British runner Paula Radcliffe took a toilet break by the side of the road, 8km before the finish line of the London Marathon. She won the race, nevertheless.