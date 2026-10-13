Why intense exercise makes you want to poop
- Doctors say long, hard workouts cut blood flow to digestion and can cause diarrhoea, cramps, nausea and sudden urges to poop.
- Running and high-impact sports are most likely to cause problems.
- Athletes should test food and drink plans in training, eat early and manage stress.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – Have you ever been hit with the urge to poop during an intense workout? Australian athlete Joanna Wietrzyk suffered faecal incontinence during a Hyrox competition in September, soiling herself at the indoor fitness race.
In 2005, British runner Paula Radcliffe took a toilet break by the side of the road, 8km before the finish line of the London Marathon. She won the race, nevertheless.