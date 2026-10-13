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Why intense exercise makes you want to poop

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Consuming a heavy meal before high-intensity exercise may trigger the urge to poop.

Consuming a heavy meal before high-intensity exercise may trigger the urge to poop.

PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

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Akshita Nanda

  • Doctors say long, hard workouts cut blood flow to digestion and can cause diarrhoea, cramps, nausea and sudden urges to poop.
  • Running and high-impact sports are most likely to cause problems.
  • Athletes should test food and drink plans in training, eat early and manage stress.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Have you ever been hit with the urge to poop during an intense workout? Australian athlete Joanna Wietrzyk suffered faecal incontinence during a Hyrox competition in September, soiling herself at the indoor fitness race.

In 2005, British runner Paula Radcliffe took a toilet break by the side of the road, 8km before the finish line of the London Marathon. She won the race, nevertheless.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.