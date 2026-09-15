Why don’t I recover from workouts as quickly as I used to?
Allessandra DiCorato
- Recovery after exercise takes longer with age due to muscle mass decline, slower regeneration and increased inflammation, making muscles more vulnerable to damage.
- Older adults should adjust workouts by reducing intensity, increasing protein intake, staying hydrated, and incorporating strength and balance exercises to maintain fitness.
- Rest and recovery are crucial; following recommended exercise guidelines and consulting a doctor can help manage changing energy and prevent injury as you age.
AI generated
It takes me much longer to regain my energy after exercising than it did when I was younger. Why is that and how should I change my routine?
A great workout can be a reminder of everything your body can do. But the next day can be a reminder of the effort it takes to get there. Though feelings like stiffness and soreness typically dissipate within 24 to 72 hours after exercise, they can become more noticeable as you get older.