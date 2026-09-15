Why don’t I recover from workouts as quickly as I used to?

Though feelings of stiffness and soreness typically go away within 24 to 72 hours after exercise, they can become more noticeable as you get older.

It takes me much longer to regain my energy after exercising than it did when I was younger. Why is that and how should I change my routine?

A great workout can be a reminder of everything your body can do. But the next day can be a reminder of the effort it takes to get there. Though feelings like stiffness and soreness typically dissipate within 24 to 72 hours after exercise, they can become more noticeable as you get older.