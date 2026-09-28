Gotta lace ’em all: Adidas drops limited-edition Pokemon collection

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The limited edition Adidas-Pokemon collaboration features nine characters that adorn over 34 products.

Adidas has just dropped a Pokemon collection that – with scarcity fuelling the craze – may just send fans roaming and battling in retail stores to “catch ’em all”, including a S$69 lunch bag.

The limited edition collaboration celebrates the series’ 30th anniversary.

Nine characters are featured in the wider sneaker lineup, according to Sneaker News.

Pikachu, Mewtwo and Rayquaza get multiple designs, while Charmander, Charmeleon and Charizard offer a mix of evolution lines.

Gastly, Haunter and Gengar complete the lineup.

One Pikachu Superstar design features plush ears on the tongue and face badges at the heel. A quieter white-and-black version offers a character-covered upper.

Mewtwo’s soft purple Superstars take a sleeker approach, with an iridescent finish and a tag referencing its Psystrike move.

Charmander features an artwork showing the fire-starter breathing flames toward the Samba stripes.

In Singapore, Adidas’ collection page lists 34 products spanning shoes, clothing and accessories.

Listed footwear prices range from S$99 for children’s styles to S$289 for the Adistar XLG 2.0 and the “confirmed exclusive” Megaride F50.

In Singapore, Adidas’ collection page lists 34 products spanning shoes, clothing and accessories. PHOTO: ADIDAS.COM

The Samba OG costs S$159 for men and S$99 for children.

The local lineup also includes men’s jersey tees at S$109, children’s tees from S$45 and a S$69 lunch bag.

The Pokemon TV series premiered in Japan in 1997 off of a 1996 Nintendo game. Since then, it has aired in more than 90 countries and regions.

Guinness World Records estimates that the franchise has generated over US$147 billion (S$188 billion) in revenue from merchandise, games and advertising.

It has sold some 515 million video games, and at least 85 billion cards, according to figures released by The Pokemon Company.

In 2027, Singapore will be hosting the Pokemon World Championships, where thousands of fans from around the world will battle it out for a chance at glory.