Gotta lace ’em all: Adidas drops limited-edition Pokemon collection
- Adidas has launched a limited edition Pokemon collection for the series' 30th anniversary, featuring nine iconic characters.
- The collection includes unique designs like Pikachu Superstar with plush ears and Mewtwo’s iridescent purple shoes, with prices ranging from S$45 to S$289 in Singapore.
- Pokemon has generated over US$147 billion globally and will host the 2027 World Championships in Singapore, attracting thousands of fans for competitive battles.
AI generated
Adidas has just dropped a Pokemon collection that – with scarcity fuelling the craze – may just send fans roaming and battling in retail stores to “catch ’em all”, including a S$69 lunch bag.
The limited edition collaboration celebrates the series’ 30th anniversary.
Nine characters are featured in the wider sneaker lineup, according to Sneaker News.
Pikachu, Mewtwo and Rayquaza get multiple designs, while Charmander, Charmeleon and Charizard offer a mix of evolution lines.
Gastly, Haunter and Gengar complete the lineup.
One Pikachu Superstar design features plush ears on the tongue and face badges at the heel. A quieter white-and-black version offers a character-covered upper.
Mewtwo’s soft purple Superstars take a sleeker approach, with an iridescent finish and a tag referencing its Psystrike move.
Charmander features an artwork showing the fire-starter breathing flames toward the Samba stripes.
In Singapore, Adidas’ collection page lists 34 products spanning shoes, clothing and accessories.
Listed footwear prices range from S$99 for children’s styles to S$289 for the Adistar XLG 2.0 and the “confirmed exclusive” Megaride F50.
The Samba OG costs S$159 for men and S$99 for children.
The local lineup also includes men’s jersey tees at S$109, children’s tees from S$45 and a S$69 lunch bag.
The Pokemon TV series premiered in Japan in 1997 off of a 1996 Nintendo game. Since then, it has aired in more than 90 countries and regions.
Guinness World Records estimates that the franchise has generated over US$147 billion (S$188 billion) in revenue from merchandise, games and advertising.
It has sold some 515 million video games, and at least 85 billion cards, according to figures released by The Pokemon Company.
In 2027, Singapore will be hosting the Pokemon World Championships, where thousands of fans from around the world will battle it out for a chance at glory.