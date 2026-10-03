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Strength tests from around the world

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Many of these strength tests are still practised around the world, and some are more accessible than lifting at the gym.

A boy demonstrating his strength on a traditional wooden pole during mallakhamb training in Mumbai, India, on Aug 22.

PHOTO: ATUL LOKE/NYTIMES

Alyssa Ages

  • The article shows how strength tests still matter worldwide, from gym bench presses to older traditions that measure power, skill and status.
  • Mallakhamb in India, Scotland’s Highland Games and African arm wrestling all test balance, stamina and technique, not just raw strength.
  • Stone lifting in Japan is being revived through annual competitions, as athletes and organisers try to keep a fading cultural practice alive.

AI generated

NEW YORK – “How much can you bench?”

The bench press has been a default measure of strength in many parts of the world for nearly half a century, said Conor Heffernan, a lecturer on the history of sports and physical culture at Ulster University in Northern Ireland and author of When Fitness Went Global.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.