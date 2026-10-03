Strength tests from around the world

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A boy demonstrating his strength on a traditional wooden pole during mallakhamb training in Mumbai, India, on Aug 22.

NEW YORK – “How much can you bench?”

The bench press has been a default measure of strength in many parts of the world for nearly half a century, said Conor Heffernan, a lecturer on the history of sports and physical culture at Ulster University in Northern Ireland and author of When Fitness Went Global.