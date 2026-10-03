Strength tests from around the world
Alyssa Ages
- The article shows how strength tests still matter worldwide, from gym bench presses to older traditions that measure power, skill and status.
- Mallakhamb in India, Scotland’s Highland Games and African arm wrestling all test balance, stamina and technique, not just raw strength.
- Stone lifting in Japan is being revived through annual competitions, as athletes and organisers try to keep a fading cultural practice alive.
AI generated
NEW YORK – “How much can you bench?”
The bench press has been a default measure of strength in many parts of the world for nearly half a century, said Conor Heffernan, a lecturer on the history of sports and physical culture at Ulster University in Northern Ireland and author of When Fitness Went Global.