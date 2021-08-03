Stay-home guide for Tuesday: Create your own augmented reality, watch a Paul McCartney documentary and more

1. Play: Augmented reality with the kids



With the app AR Makr on the iPad, kids can make their own augmented reality projects. ST PHOTO: EDDINO ABDUL HADI



I had a lot of fun with my eight-year-old daughter recently with AR Makr, a user-friendly, feature-packed app that lets you create your own augmented-reality masterpieces.

You can start with your own drawing - we use the iPad's Keynote app - take a photo or download a picture, and turn that from a 2D to a 3D virtual object.

Through the iPad's camera, you see this creation "come to life" in the real world, using your home as a backdrop.

You can also check out other child-friendly and educational activities on Apple's Learning From Home website.

Info: Download from Apple's App Store

2. Watch: A music legend



Ex-Beatle Paul McCartney gives an in-depth look into what went down when he and his bandmates wrote and sang classics. PHOTO: DISNEY+



Music icon Paul McCartney made a lasting impact on popular music with The Beatles back in the 1960s.

In the recently released McCartney 3,2,1 documentary series, the 79-year-old gives an in-depth look into what transpired when he and his bandmates - Ringo Starr, and the late John Lennon and George Harrison - wrote and sang classics such as Let It Be and Yesterday.

The six episodes, shot in black and white, feature McCartney's conversations with another seminal figure of rock music, producer Rick Rubin.

In one episode, McCartney discusses how experiences, such as The Beatles' 1968 trip to India, influenced the band's evolving sound. He also talks about his extensive post-Beatles work, touching on his solo releases as well as his 1970s band, Wings.

Info: Visit the Disney+ website

3. Explore: A virtual festival featuring South-east Asian creatives



Among the Singaporeans featured are award-wining designer Theseus Chan, who designed the festival’s new logo. PHOTO: PORSCHE



The newest edition of Scopes, Driven By Porsche, which debuted in Berlin in 2018, moves online and features the works of creative trendsetters from across South-east Asia.

The festival comprises documentaries, workshops, podcasts, interactive live panels and talks from personalities in the art, design, music, lifestyle and sustainability fields.

Among the Singaporeans featured are award-winning designer Theseus Chan, who designed Scopes' new logo; and singer-songwriter Narelle Kheng, a former member of pop band The Sam Willows.

The festival by sports car manufacturer Porsche will also feature personalities such as Ms Lorin Winata, founder of Asia's first non-alcoholic aperitif brand, Melati Drinks, crafted from Indonesian wellness tonics; and Dr Ayesha Khanna, chief executive of ADDO AI, an artificial intelligence advisory firm and incubator based in Singapore.

Info: Visit the Scopes website

4. Comfort Cooking: No-fry veggie side dishes



Chilled vegetables can be prepared ahead of time. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



For vegetable recipes that require minimal cooking, I regularly turn to healthier Korean-style side dishes of sigeumchi namul (seasoned spinach) and sukju namul (seasoned mung bean sprouts).

Unlike stir-fries, these chilled side dishes are easy to prepare and can be done ahead of time.

So, when dinnertime rolls around, all I have to do is take out the seasoned vegetables from the fridge and dish them up.

READ MORE HERE