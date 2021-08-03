Comfort Cooking

No-fry veggie side dishes

For vegetable recipes that require minimal cooking, I regularly turn to healthier Korean-style side dishes of sigeumchi namul (seasoned spinach) and sukju namul (seasoned mung bean sprouts).

Unlike stir-fries, these chilled side dishes are easy to prepare and can be done ahead of time.

So, when dinnertime rolls around, all I have to do is take out the seasoned vegetables from the fridge and dish them up.

They are a perfect solution for busy workdays or lazy weekends when you want a home-cooked meal without pottering in the kitchen all afternoon.

I usually use glass containers with airtight lids to store the seasoned vegetables. To minimise washing up, I serve them in the same containers.

For the seasoned spinach, I use a variety that is locally known as "phuay leng". In Mandarin, it is called bo cai.

I cut the spinach into 5cm lengths. There is no need to separate the stems from the leaves.

Preparation for the seasoned spinach and mung bean sprouts is similar.

The one minute of boiling time may seem short, but it is sufficient to cook the sprouts and spinach.

Plunging the vegetables in iced water seems tedious and unnecessary, but do not skip this step. The iced water halts the cooking process and keeps the vegetables crunchy.

For variety, add a little Korean chilli pepper powder. As I am saving mine for making kimchi, I use only a small amount for these side dishes.

Another option is to use fresh red finger chilli. Chop it up and add it to the seasoned vegetables if you want to spice things up.

SEASONED MUNG BEAN SPROUTS

INGREDIENTS

• 280g bean sprouts

• 3 litres of water

• 2 trays of ice cubes

• ½ tsp salt

• ½ tsp sugar

• 2 garlic cloves (10g), finely chopped

• 1 stalk of spring onion (5g), sliced

• 1 Tbs light soya sauce

• 1 Tbs sesame oil

• ½ tsp toasted sesame seeds

METHOD

1. Wash the bean sprouts.

2. Bring 2 litres of water to a boil.

3. Add a pinch of salt and sugar.

4. Place the ice in a bowl and add the remaining litre of water.

5. Blanch the bean sprouts for 1 minute.

6. Using a sieve, transfer the bean sprouts to the iced water and submerge for a minute or two until they are cold to the touch.

7. Remove the bean sprouts from the iced water and lightly squeeze out the excess water.

8. Place the bean sprouts in an airtight container.

9. Add the garlic, spring onion, light soya sauce, sesame oil and toasted sesame seeds. Mix well.

10. Cover and keep refrigerated until ready to serve.

11. Serve chilled.

Serves two to three

SEASONED SPINACH

INGREDIENTS

• 280g spinach (phuay leng)

• 3 litres of water

• 2 trays of ice cubes

• ½ tsp salt

• ½ tsp sugar

• 2 garlic cloves (10g), finely chopped

• 1 stalk of spring onion (5g), sliced

• 1 Tbs light soya sauce

• 1 Tbs sesame oil

• ½ tsp toasted sesame seeds

METHOD

1. Wash the spinach and cut into 5cm lengths.

2. Bring 2 litres of water to a boil.

3. Add a pinch of salt and sugar.

4. Place the ice in a bowl and add the remaining litre of water.

5. Blanch the spinach for 1 minute.

6. Using a sieve, transfer the spinach to the iced water and submerge for a minute or two until it is cold to the touch.

7. Remove the spinach from the iced water and lightly squeeze out the excess water.

8. Place spinach in an airtight container.

9. Add the garlic, spring onion, light soya sauce, sesame oil and toasted sesame seeds. Mix well.

10. Cover and keep refrigerated until ready to serve.

11. Serve chilled.

Serves two to three

