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Sitting all day? This mobility routine can help you loosen up

There are a variety of simple moves you can do to avoid aches and pains.

NEW YORK – When you sit for hours, your entire body takes a hit, from your neck to your glutes.

Your body craves movement variety, said David Jou, a physical therapist in New York City. But when you spend all day at a desk, your body starts to conform to the position it knows best, a process he calls “creep”.