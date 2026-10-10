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Sitting all day? This mobility routine can help you loosen up

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There are a variety of simple moves you can do to avoid aches and pains.

There are a variety of simple moves you can do to avoid aches and pains.

PHOTO: THEODORE TAE/NYTIMES

Hannah Singleton

  • Sitting for hours can cause muscle imbalances, joint problems and chronic pain. Experts David Jou and Katie Hillery say the body needs movement variety to avoid “creep”.
  • The article gives a 20- to 25-minute routine to loosen the neck, back and hips. It uses mobility and strength moves such as chin tucks, thoracic windmills, rows and hip flexor stretches.
  • The routine aims to open the chest and hips, and strengthen the upper back, glutes and core. It can be done in one break or in small parts during the workday.

AI generated

NEW YORK – When you sit for hours, your entire body takes a hit, from your neck to your glutes.

Your body craves movement variety, said David Jou, a physical therapist in New York City. But when you spend all day at a desk, your body starts to conform to the position it knows best, a process he calls “creep”.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.