EXERCISE REGIMEN I attend weekly pilates and two functional group workouts. I also speedwalk for at least an hour once or twice a week.

DIET I have a light breakfast, often a piece of fruit or toast, and I like having noodles for lunch. I usually have home-cooked dinners of mainly rice, fish, vegetables and soup. When dining out, I allow myself to indulge, but the food must be worth the calories. I have a weakness for a good chocolate cake and fried chicken wings. I abide by the saying: "Everything in moderation."