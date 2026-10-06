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It can keep cancer in remission. Why is no one talking about it?

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Lee Colker exercises during a virtual session with Olivia Masten, a trainer who specialises in working with cancer patients.

Lee Colker exercising during a virtual session with Olivia Masten, a trainer who specialises in working with cancer patients.

PHOTO: JEFF SWENSEN/NYTIMES

Nina Agrawal

  • Exercise is helping some cancer patients stay in remission and feel better.
  • A 2025 trial found colon cancer patients who exercised had fewer recurrences and higher eight-year survival.
  • Insurance is still a major barrier in the US. Most programmes need charity or self-pay, so poorer patients and those far from major cancer centres miss out.

AI generated

NEW YORK – Lee Colker powered on an iPad in the basement of his Pittsburgh home and logged into a virtual exercise session with Olivia Masten, a trainer who specialises in working with cancer patients.

Colker, 66, had been dealing with unpredictable fatigue and brain fog since beginning a clinical trial for metastatic kidney cancer in 2026.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.