Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

It can keep cancer in remission. Why is no one talking about it?

Lee Colker exercising during a virtual session with Olivia Masten, a trainer who specialises in working with cancer patients.

NEW YORK – Lee Colker powered on an iPad in the basement of his Pittsburgh home and logged into a virtual exercise session with Olivia Masten, a trainer who specialises in working with cancer patients.

Colker, 66, had been dealing with unpredictable fatigue and brain fog since beginning a clinical trial for metastatic kidney cancer in 2026.