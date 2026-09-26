Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

In backyard ultramarathons, the race goes on until everyone gives up

Runners during the Prairie on Fire backyard ultra, in Cicero, Indiana, on Sept 12.

NEW YORK – At 51, Susannah Dyson decided it was time to start taking better care of her health. Her work as an electrical engineer had taken over her life and she resolved to make time to exercise.

She started running, and over the next 14 years, she completed many of the world’s most prestigious marathons. Then she began entering ultramarathons, races longer than 42.195km.