In backyard ultramarathons, the race goes on until everyone gives up
Chris Cohen
- Backyard ultramarathons are growing fast. Runners complete a 6.7km loop every hour until only one remains.
- Many runners use slow pacing, food, rest and social support to keep going.
- The race is simple to organise and attracts more events worldwide.
AI generated
NEW YORK – At 51, Susannah Dyson decided it was time to start taking better care of her health. Her work as an electrical engineer had taken over her life and she resolved to make time to exercise.
She started running, and over the next 14 years, she completed many of the world’s most prestigious marathons. Then she began entering ultramarathons, races longer than 42.195km.