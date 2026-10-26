How to embrace a fitness mindset

To build an effective workout habit, you have to start by changing how you see yourself.

NEW YORK – If you have a job that makes you sit at a desk most of the time, by the end of the working day you might feel stiff and exhausted.

At that point, “it might seem overwhelming to drum up the energy to then go work out”, said Danielle Boles, a behavioural psychologist who studies the impact of mindset on behaviour. But what if you could flip that state of mind around?