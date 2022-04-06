Hot Bods: Doing strength training on top of teaching spin classes

SINGAPORE - Meet this week's hot bods - Ms Rianda Jacobs, 28, associate vice-president in the expert network industry, and rhythm cycling instructor Brian Yeo, 26.

Brian Yeo, 26

Rhythm cycling instructor

Height: 1.72m

Weight: 67kg

Exercise regimen: I teach 10 spin classes a week, which is a large chunk of cardio training for me. On top of that, I do strength and resistance training three times a week.

There is not a specific body part I focus on as I believe in working my entire body. My main goal is to ensure that my body is operating at a top level and I am able to move well. Functional training for longevity is something I live by.

Diet: My diet is not limited by caloric counts and strict numbers. I simply try not to eat too much fried or processed food.

But, of course, I feel that everything done in moderation is okay. Being a foodie at heart, I enjoy all kinds of local dishes, such as fried Hokkien mee, roast duck and roast pork belly rice.

Rianda Jacobs, 28

Associate vice-president in the expert network industry

Height: 1.67m

Weight: 60kg

Exercise regimen: On top of my full-time job and the five to seven spin classes I teach a week, I enjoy my me time by doing functional training at least twice a week. I occasionally do yoga and go for sports massages as part of my recovery regimen.

I have been focusing more on strength training in the past year or so, and it is amazing to explore what my body is capable of. It is exhausting, but I love it. The key is to ensure my body gets at least seven hours of sleep every day.

Diet: I eat things that contribute to me feeling my best and I eat in moderation. No crazy strict diet because I do love my carbs and all the good food Singapore has to offer. I love food that is delicious, but also packed with protein and nutrients since I work out so much and need the energy to fuel my daily exercise routines.

