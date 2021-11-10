Sheila Cheong, 41

Wellness entrepreneur

HEIGHT 1.53m WEIGHT 46kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I do my best to keep active daily. Since I love spending time with my 16-month-old daughter Fami, I incorporate her into a lot of my workouts. These include sit-ups where she balances on my shins, and also squat presses where I carry her in the air with my arms. Since I also coach people, I do HIIT or circuit training virtually with them about four times a week. If I head out for exercise, it is probably a jog by the beach or a walk in a nature reserve on weekdays.

DIET My morning ritual involves taking supplements and a cellular nutrition shake for breakfast. The majority of my meals are prepared at home and consist of a wide variety of international cuisine, and are protein-heavy with lots of vegetables. I also tend to consume brown rice and quinoa. On top of that, I take protein-rich snacks and post-workout recovery shakes. I eat my favourite sashimi, durian and steak on my cheat days.

Bryan Wong, 34

Wellness coach and group fitness instructor

HEIGHT 1.69m WEIGHT 68kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN In addition to creating material for clients on my online coaching programme, I coach Les Mills Grit, a HIIT programme. I also go to a boutique studio twice a week for around 45 minutes to work on my fitness. Active recovery days may include 5km to 7km hikes with my dogs Cory and Cole.

DIET I always kick off the day with a collagen vitamin C-rich supplement and nutrient-dense breakfast shake. The rest of my nutritional intake depends on my social calendar. When I am working on a personal result, I typically increase my protein intake and replace most of my carbs with quinoa or black rice. My favourite cheat meals include a good caffe latte and carb-heavy stuff such as creamy pasta.