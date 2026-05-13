Buy Goodwood Park Hotel’s new cake for your durian-loving friend

Sign up now: Weekly recommendations for the best eats in town

SINGAPORE – When I clap eyes on Goodwood Park Hotel’s new D24 Thorny King ($108 for a 1kg cake for delivery or takeaway), I do a double take. My eyes are not deceiving me. Yes, the cake looks like the real thing.

I immediately want the cake for my birthday. Too bad it does not fall during the hotel’s annual Durian Fiesta, which runs until Aug 9. But if you have a friend who loves durian, this is the perfect gift.

For many years now, the hotel has come up with countless durian desserts. The best ones centre on flavours that work well together. This is very much the case for this cake.

D24 pulp, made into mousse, is shaped into life-like durian segments. So, when you stick your fork into that part of the cake, it really is like eating durian. Layers of pandan sponge and Chantilly cream are the foundation of the cake and those perfect spikes are piped pandan mousse.

It seems a shame to cut into it, but you should do so. The pandan tastes like it is extracted from actual leaves and, while the cake looks very rich, it does not weigh me down. In fact, I cut myself another slice.

Those perfect layers make me marvel at all the work that goes into making each cake, slices of which I polish off in minutes.

Where: Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Road

MRT: Newton

Info: To order, go to str.sg/mKWw or call 6730-1786. Order at least three days in advance. Last date for pre-orders is Aug 6