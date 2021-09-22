Ex-army regular helps people keep fit

What is your secret to looking fabulous?

Self-discipline and consistency. I strive to have at least seven hours of uninterrupted sleep, a balanced diet and be physically active.

Has there ever been a time when you were not fit and fab? In primary school, I was not the most active kid and was on the brink of being overweight. I participated only in sports day activities.

What is your diet like?

I have a balanced diet that takes into consideration both quality and proportion.

It contains seven important components - carbohydrates, protein, fat, fibre, vitamins, minerals and water.

For breakfast, I usually have eggs and cereal. For lunch, I may eat a healthier version of chicken rice with skinless chicken and without any sauce. I take chicken chop or mixed vegetables and meat without rice for dinner.

What are your indulgences?

I have chocolate ice cream or cake twice a month. At other times, I opt for healthier options such as Greek yogurt, baked sweet potatoes, fruit or chia pudding.

How do you maintain a healthy work-life balance?

I determine my priorities, establish boundaries, stick to my schedule and leave work at work.

What are the three most important things in your life?

My family and friends, health and wealth. They all contribute to my well-being.

What is your favourite and least favourite part of your body?

I love all parts of my body, but my favourite is my smile as it never fails to spread positivity. And I yearn for bigger legs for a better body proportion.

What are your must-dos before and after a workout?

Before a workout, I have a banana, an apple, protein bars or shakes, followed by a series of dynamic warm-ups for 10 minutes.

Bio Box

IVAN LOW AGE: 36 HEIGHT: 1.62m WEIGHT: 60kg Mr Ivan Low started going to the gym at 16, but he was not consistent with his routine until he saw actor and martial arts expert Vincent Ng on television. He aspired to have a lean and sculpted physique like Ng and started reading up on the benefits of weight training. After completing a diploma in sport and wellness management at Nanyang Polytechnic, Mr Low signed on as a regular with the Guards unit of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF). "The prospect of being an army regular seemed challenging and interesting. Handling all sorts of weapons and training in the jungle appealed to me," says Mr Low, who is single. As he had built a good fitness foundation in his youth, he was able to persevere through the tough training and earn the gold award in the individual physical proficiency test (IPPT) throughout his years in the army. After four years in the SAF, Mr Low took up a job in an educational institution. In his free time, he participated in fitness competition NutriMan in 2015, and the National Amateur Body-Builders' Association physique short class competition in 2016, in which he placed fifth. "After the competitions, I realised that I wanted to share my passion and knowledge about fitness with others. There are many people who feel lost in the gym and don't know where to start," says Mr Low, who became a personal trainer at True Fitness in 2016. "Even though I don't compete anymore, I feel a greater sense of accomplishment when I see my clients achieve their fitness goals."

After my workout, I will do static stretching until my body cools down. I usually take a selfie to mark the end of my exercise routine for the day.

How important is it for you to keep up with your fitness routine?

My fitness routine has been a part of my life since I was young. I enjoy working out as this is the best way to relieve stress.

It also helps me to focus and stay alert throughout the day.

How are you keeping fit during this period?

The Covid-19 pandemic has reminded me of the importance of staying healthy.

With the restrictions on gym activities, I started getting creative with home-based exercises and runs. I focused on body weight movements at home and walked and ran in my neighbourhood.

How has your active lifestyle influenced your family and friends?

As a fitness professional, my goal is to influence people to lead a healthier lifestyle. Many family members and friends seek my advice and I am always happy to share tips and encouragement.

What is the most extreme thing you have done in the name of fitness?

In preparation for a physique competition in 2016, I went on a strict diet and intense training for more than half a year.

I managed to achieve a body fat percentage of 4 per cent. It was a challenging period, both physically and mentally, but a fulfilling one.

What is one small health tweak that has led to big results?

I used to sleep about four to five hours a day, but I have been trying to sleep earlier and for seven hours.

I realise there is a significant improvement in my performance when I get sufficient sleep.