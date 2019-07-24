Local audiences should step up support for traditional arts

We thank Ms Vicky Chong for her feedback (Opera troupe deserves support, July 11) and agree with her that Singaporeans need to appreciate and support our traditional arts and culture.

The National Arts Council, through its various grants schemes, supports the development of traditional Chinese opera.

We help enable arts organisations to hone their artistic practice, nurture professional talent, and produce quality performances in theatres and community spaces.

Traditional arts companies supported under NAC's Major Company scheme include Nam Hwa Opera, Chinese Theatre Circle and Traditional Arts Centre (Singapore).

On top of regular performances, these groups organise talks and workshops to promote the art form to the young, including in our schools.

Currently, a number of schools already offer traditional Chinese opera as a co-curricular activity (CCA), while others expose students to the art form through enrichment activities.

We have also supported Teochew opera troupes such as Thau Yong Amateur Musical Association, Er Woo Amateur Musical and Dramatic Association, and Tok Tok Chiang Opera.

We hope such companies will continue to flourish and be supported by audiences, regardless of ethnicity.

NAC will continue to work with other agencies in the culture sector to find opportunities for committed traditional arts groups to bring their performances to our audiences.

Elaine Ng

Senior Director

Sector Development (Performing Arts)

National Arts Council