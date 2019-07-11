Bouquets: Opera troupe deserves support

Opera troupe deserves support

I thank The Straits Times for featuring the Sin Ee Lye Heng Teochew Opera Troupe (For opera troupe, the show must go on, July 8).

Madam Tina Quek and her family should be commended for their passion and resilience for the preservation of their tradition. I am especially touched to see the younger generation's involvement, given how many young people their age are unable to even communicate in Teochew.

They deserve the support of the National Arts Council in the form of monetary grants.

Perhaps the Teochew Poit Ip Huay Kuan and Ngee Ann Kongsi could also consider sponsoring the troupe as a way of preserving Teochew culture and heritage.

The Ministry of Education can also consider introducing traditional opera as a co-curricular activity in schools.

Vicky Chong

LTA acted in quick time

I wish to compliment the Land Transport Authority (LTA) for taking the necessary action quickly in response to a proposal I made.

A woman working at Trans Focus Centre told me that the timer at the pedestrian crossing along Jalan Jurong Kechil, in front of Block 19 Toh Yi Drive, started very quickly after the green man sign came on.

She said she had to cross the road quickly once the light turned green, and was worried about how the elderly would fare.

I immediately called LTA, and spoke to a staff member who said she would inform those in charge.

A day later, when my wife crossed the same traffic junction, she informed me that the timer started only when she reached the middle of the road.

I thank LTA for listening to the public's feedback and immediately taking action.

Well done, LTA. Keep up the good work and service to the public.

Benny Chng

Enjoyable SQ flight

We arrived in Singapore on Singapore Airlines Flight SQ238 recently and it was the most enjoyable experience.

Chief steward Ng Durrance and his crew did everything to make our journey fantastic. Ever attentive but not intrusive. Well done.

John Switala