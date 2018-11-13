Information on terror threats has been made known by Govt

I refer to Mr Seah Yam Meng's letter (Airport-like checks at MRT stations an overreaction; Nov 9).

Several points in the letter require knowledge of past events on threats to our national security as well as intelligence disclosures.

These affect Singaporeans' and foreign investors' respective perceptions on how our authorities confront the challenges of terrorism.

Mr Seah's letter alluded to the entitlement to knowledge of confirmed intelligence reports threatening the security of MRT stations.

The information we need to know was released by the Ministry of Home Affairs in its Singapore Terrorism Threat Assessment Report dated on June 1 last year. It confirmed that Singapore was specifically targeted by terrorist groups.

In August 2016, the Indonesian authorities foiled a plot by a Batam-based terrorist group under instructions of Indonesian Islamic State in Iraq and Syria militants based in Syria (Plot to attack Marina Bay with rocket from Batam foiled; Aug 6, 2016).

They had planned to launch a rocket attack against Marina Bay Sands but were promptly arrested by the Indonesian authorities.

In a report last year, our security agencies uncovered 15 cases of self-radicalised Singaporeans who would have compromised our public security (Radicalised - in Singapore; July 16, 2017).

They include a technician in his 30s, a 19-year-old using improvised explosive devices with intent to kill our President and Prime Minister and Singapore's first female to be detained for radicalisation.

In August this year, a 33-year old self-radicalised Singaporean IT engineer was detained for willingness to take up violence (Radicalised Singaporean IT engineer detained under ISA; Sept 13).

These cases reveal the range in age, gender and profession of self-radicalised Singaporeans capable of killing innocent people.

I would not dismiss it as paranoia on the part of our Government.

Potential threats can also be committed by psychopaths, and may not be limited to terrorists.

The Land Transport Authority's proposed six-month trial must be assessed in the context of recent terrorist attacks on transportation networks worldwide.

Singapore's ridership averaging three million passengers daily across 119 stations exposes us to a high concentration attack at any time.

This trial is a proactive, pragmatic and balanced approach to protect our commuters who are exposed to potential terrorist attacks, which have been confirmed by intelligence reports.

