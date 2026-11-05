This is Us
giving
kampung spirit
neighbourliness
A community is built in ways big and small.
Checking in on a neighbour. Making someone feel at home. Lending a hand when it’s least expected.
Across Singapore, six individuals are finding their own ways to make a difference.
Their stories may look different, but they share a simple belief: that friendships can begin with a hello, and a stronger community grows from the little things we do for one another.
She spurs change in the community by mobilising youth
Emily Yap has always believed that no one should have to worry about where their next meal comes from. When she saw vulnerable communities in her neighbourhood struggling to meet even their most basic needs, she knew she could not simply stand by.
Supported by the National Youth Council’s Young ChangeMakers grant, she started Dunearn Youth, a needs-led initiative to make volunteering more accessible to young people.
Starting with a group of volunteers from the neighbourhood, Dunearn Youth took on a range of community needs, from delivering groceries to vulnerable households to supporting outreach efforts on the ground.
Through her efforts, it has since expanded through word-of-mouth, WhatsApp groups and collaborations with community organisations, touching the lives of hundreds of people.
For Yap, now 27 and a palliative care nurse, giving back and helping fellow Singaporeans has taught her that thinking beyond ourselves can change not just the lives of others, but our own.
Through Dunearn Youth, Yap helps mobilise volunteers to support vulnerable residents in their neighbourhood.
When I see so many people signing up for our initiatives, I just feel this outpouring of love. It’s amazing to see the catalyst effect of others wanting to step up.
I used to think that ‘We First’ meant ‘Me Second’. I would put other people first because I always wanted to help them. But I’ve realised it shouldn’t be either me or them. ‘We First’ means caring about the people around you while still making space to care for yourself.
When I’m talking to beneficiaries, I always think that there’s so much more I can do.
Behind every outreach is a conversation, where Yap takes time to listen to the people she helps.
I'm grateful for my volunteers and the people who have helped me along the way. There's so much hard work that goes behind the scenes, and none of this would be possible without them. That keeps me very grounded and humble.
Singaporeans are more caring than we give ourselves credit for. But sometimes, in the busyness of everyday life, we just need to slow down and listen. Only then can you truly better understand how to meet someone's needs.”
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He opens doors for students by giving old laptops a new life
In 2016, T Sudesh Max co-founded an e-waste recycling company with the aim of doing more than just keeping discarded electronics out of landfills.
Working with community centres and residents’ network centres to reach those in need, he refurbishes and distributes laptops for students who may otherwise struggle to access the technology they need for school.
For Max, the cause is personal.
When he was studying in polytechnic, a coursemate gave him money saved from his own allowance so that Max could buy a laptop for his studies. That simple act of generosity has stayed with him ever since.
Today, he finds different ways to pay that kindness forward. Max also contributes behind the scenes at Geylang International Football Club and at the grassroots level, creating opportunities for others wherever he can.
For the 35-year-old, giving back is not an obligation. It is something that has become almost instinctive.
For Max, giving students access to laptops can help bridge the digital divide and support their learning.
To me, giving back is not simply ticking off some boxes – it’s something we choose to do.
I’ve been a receiver of good things from others, so it’s become my second nature to pay it forward. I can’t explain why, it’s hard to put into words.
When we give laptops to children, you see their faces light up. They’re excited to bring them home and try them out. Seeing that direct impact is enough for me.
That same belief is also why football means so much to me. It’s not just a sport. It brings people together and gives them opportunities to grow, learn and move forward. For some, it can even provide a livelihood.
By distributing refurbished laptops to students who need them, he also gives discarded devices a second life.
To me, a community is like an extended family. You don’t abandon family when they’re struggling. If each of us gives a little, we can help give more people a fair chance to move forward.
That’s what I want to see – people progressing and Singapore progressing together.
I have two boys, aged five and six, and I think they're starting to understand some of what I’m doing. I tell them to be thankful for what we have and, when we can, to share a little with others. That’s something I hope they’ll carry with them as they grow up.”
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Different ways to give
More than 300 hospital staff volunteered to spring-clean 36 vulnerable households through Healthy Home. They’re part of a bigger picture: Three in four people in Singapore have given back in some form, according to the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre.
Find a cause that speaks to you at Volunteer.gov.sg.
They stepped forward to protect the home they chose
When George Wall and Chika Imakita first arrived in Singapore, neither knew that this would become the place where they would meet, build a life together – and one day contribute to the defence of Singapore.
Wall, 52, moved here from England in 2008, four years after Imakita, 50, arrived from Japan. Both found a sense of belonging through the friendships and communities they built here.
After meeting in 2011, that connection to Singapore deepened further. They decided to make their home here, built a circle of friends and eventually became Singapore citizens.
They also chose to contribute to Singapore’s defence by volunteering with the Singapore Armed Forces Volunteer Corps (SAFVC), serving in their respective roles as an Auxiliary Security Trooper and Retail Services Inspector.
For the married couple, serving in the SAFVC is part of something bigger: looking out for the place and people they now call their own.
For Imakita, serving with the SAFVC is one way to contribute to the country she calls home.
Basic Training was one of the hardest things we’ve done in our lives. It was a humbling experience. Serving with the Singapore Armed Forces Volunteer Corps is important to us, it also reminds us of how important defence is for Singapore.
For us, it’s about contribution and community. Through the SAFVC, there’s a bond that comes with the experience that we share. That community has given us different perspectives and friendship.
If we’re not all looking after each other, then we’re all going to suffer. None of us operates in isolation.
It’s not just about doing your part and leaving everyone else to do theirs. What one person does, or doesn’t do, affects the people around them.
Wall and Imakita say the sense of community and belonging has strengthened their connection to the country.
It is the same in everyday life, in how considerate we are of others, whether it’s sharing a table at a hawker centre or making room in a crowded lift.
Diversity is one of Singapore’s strengths and something that we should embrace, so we just want to contribute in whatever way that we can.
We feel so comfortable just eating and spending time with people here. Everything here is very welcoming and accepting, and it made us feel that this is the one place that we’re going to call home.”
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She creates a ripple effect by showing up for others
After going through a difficult divorce three years ago, Shanadyah Mustaffa found herself leaning on the stability and support of those around her in ways she had not expected.
It also made her think about people who might not have access to the same help.
Volunteering became a way for the single mother to pay that support forward – from distributing groceries through Project Love Lunch to mentoring young people and supporting families in need through Yayasan Mendaki’s #amPowered and Befrienders programmes.
For the 33-year-old operations professional, giving back is also about showing her young son the importance of looking out for others.
Shanadyah distributing groceries to residents through Project Love Lunch, one of the initiatives she supports.
I know that there are people out there who are going through much more than I am.
That was what pushed me to start volunteering. I wanted to help single mothers, struggling families, or simply anyone who needed it, in whatever way I could.
I started with Project Love Lunch. I found it through social media, and its story really touched me.
From there, I realised that there were so many different ways I could give back. Through my faith, I learnt about Mendaki’s #amPowered programme and decided to mentor too.
She sometimes brings her young son along to food distributions to show him the importance of helping others.
With young people, mentoring is about leading by example and showing them what’s possible. I hope that by sharing my experiences, I can encourage them to find their own path.
Even after they’ve left the programme, some still reach out to share their small achievements. It’s a reminder that even a small interaction can make a lasting impact.
This is something I hope to pass on to my own son, too. He comes with me when I do distributions. He’s only three, but I hope that as he grows older, he’ll see what I do and want to help others too.
When others see what you’re doing, they will follow your lead. I’ve seen friends of friends reach out after seeing what I do and ask how they can help. It becomes a ripple effect – one person to another person to another.”
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Different ways to give
One person’s idea can inspire others to join in, turning a small effort into something much bigger. A reading programme started by four volunteers has grown to 50 volunteers and benefited about 86 children since 2020.
Explore opportunities to give your time, skills or resources through Giving.sg.
He builds belonging by sharing his know-how
When Employment Pass holder Frank Guo moved from China to Singapore for work in 2023, he wanted to get to know the community beyond his workplace. Integrated hubs and community centres soon became weekend destinations for him and his family.
It was at Heartbeat@Bedok that he overheard a group of young people discussing AI. Curious, he approached them and began sharing what he knew about the technology.
What started as an informal conversation grew into regular visits to spaces like Kampong Chai Chee Community Club, where he introduces people to AI tools and how they can be used to explore ideas and solve problems.
He also draws on his professional network to support community activities, with his family joining him at some sessions.
For Guo, who is in his 40s, being new to a community does not mean waiting to be welcomed. Contributing to a new community can begin with something as simple as sharing what you know.
What began as casual conversations with young people at Heartbeat@Bedok has now turned into a passion for Guo to share his knowledge about AI and its possibilities.
When I first came to Singapore, I wanted to understand the local community and find ways to contribute. I realised you do not have to wait for somebody to welcome you. You can walk into the community and help in whatever way you can.
I did not have a big plan. I would visit different community spaces on weekends and talk to young people who were interested in technology.
One thing I enjoy is seeing how people respond when they realise what they can do with AI. Some young people I met have come back to tell me about things they have tried themselves, such as developing a program to track rubbish bin fill levels. It is encouraging to see them take an idea and explore how to make it work.
His efforts to connect with the local community have grown, with colleagues joining him in outreach activities and corporate initiatives such as Tech4City, a youth innovation competition.
My son is 14, and he also has questions about AI and what it might mean for his future. I think many young people have similar concerns. Sharing my knowledge is one way I can help them understand the technology and think about how they might be able to use it.
Everyone has something to contribute. It does not have to be a grand gesture. Sometimes, it is simply sharing your knowledge, listening to someone’s ideas or helping them take the next step.”