Supported by the National Youth Council’s Young ChangeMakers grant, she started Dunearn Youth, a needs-led initiative to make volunteering more accessible to young people.

Starting with a group of volunteers from the neighbourhood, Dunearn Youth took on a range of community needs, from delivering groceries to vulnerable households to supporting outreach efforts on the ground.

Through her efforts, it has since expanded through word-of-mouth, WhatsApp groups and collaborations with community organisations, touching the lives of hundreds of people.

For Yap, now 27 and a palliative care nurse, giving back and helping fellow Singaporeans has taught her that thinking beyond ourselves can change not just the lives of others, but our own.