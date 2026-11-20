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A screengrab image from a social media video showing a tanker on fire in the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Oman, on Nov 17.

TOKYO – Oil prices edged higher on Nov 20, though set for a weekly decline, as concerns over supply disruptions grew following Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh and reports of tanker disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures rose 24 US cents, or 0.3%, to US$92.22 a barrel by 0118 GMT (9.18am in Singapore). US West Texas Intermediate futures for December climbed 19 US cents, or 0.2%, to US$83.40 a barrel, while the more-active January contract gained 20 US cents, or 0.2%, to US$82.64.

Both benchmarks settled little changed on Nov 19 but Brent is set for a 3.5% decline for the week while the December WTI contract is set for a 6% weekly drop, as expectations of a supply surplus grew because crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have returned to roughly pre-war levels. Brent and WTI are set to fall for the third week in a row.

“Concerns over Middle Eastern crude oil supplies have resurfaced due to attacks on Riyadh by the Houthis, prompting buying,” said Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst with Rakuten Securities.

“Expectations that coordinated production cuts will continue at the OPEC+ meeting later this month are also providing support,” he said.

The Houthis fired missiles at Riyadh, the latest blow to the kingdom in its war with the Iran-aligned movement.

Two oil tankers also hit naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz and “exploded” and “are burning”, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy said in a statement carried by state media on Nov 19.

OPEC+ ministers will hold a series of meetings on Nov 29 to decide their 2027 output policy. The group comprises the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia.

The Middle East conflict has caused the biggest disruption ever to global oil and gas trade and could cut world oil demand by more than 4% by 2035 if governments accelerate electrification, efficiency and fuel-switching measures in response, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Nov 19.

In Russia, crude oil output could fall again as Ukrainian attacks on refineries and export infrastructure intensify, analysts and traders say. Ukrainian drone attacks have slashed Russian oil refineries’ combined crude processing volumes by 45% since late October, Reuters reported on Nov 18.

Separately on Nov 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow would hit back hard after Ukraine struck the bridge linking Russia and Crimea for a third time this week and said he was dropping any idea of a moratorium on attacking energy sectors and shipping. REUTERS