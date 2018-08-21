Stocks to watch: Vibrant, Techcomp, Sembcorp, Perennial, Sarine Tech

SINGAPORE - The following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday (Aug 21):

Vibrant Group: Vibrant Group has appointed Ernst & Young Advisory Pte Ltd as special auditor for its subsidiary Blackgold International Holdings, the logistics firm said in a Singapore Exchange (SGX) filing on Monday. Ernst & Young will carry out Vibrant's special audit into irregularities as well as the assets and accounting records of Australian-listed coal producer Blackgold, and provide the audit committee and the SGX with a written report of its findings.

Techcomp Holdings: Baodi International Investment has made a mandatory unconditional cash offer for shares in Techcomp (Holdings) held by minority shareholders after completing the acquisition of a 61.5 per cent stake in the latter.

Sembcorp Industries: The Indian power arm of Sembcorp Industries has won a tender from Bangladesh to supply electricity for over 15 years. Sembcorp Gayatri Power - a wholly owned subsidiary of 93.73 per cent-owned power producer Sembcorp Energy India (SEIL) - has got letters of intent from the Bangladesh Power Development Board, according to an announcement on the Singapore Exchange website on Monday. The supply of 250 megawatts of power to Bangladesh is expected to start "upon completion of procedural requirements and relevant government approvals", Sembcorp said.

Perennial Real Estate: Perennial Real Estate launched and priced $170 million of 5.95 per cent notes due 2020 on Monday, it has announced. Net proceeds from the notes - which will be issued under a $2 billion multi-currency debt issuance programme established in 2015 - will be used to refinance the group's borrowings. The notes are expected to be issued on Aug 28 and listed on the next market day.

Sarine Technologies: Sarine Technologies has inked a deal to provide its stone mapping technology to a blockchain-based wholesale diamond retailer. In its agreement with a subsidiary of Vancouver-based diamond mining producer Lucara Diamond Corp, it will be paid on a per-stone per-carat basis for the use of its inclusion mapping and optimal rough planning services - which produce possible cutting and polishing solutions - in a deal that Sarine Tech said "will create a new source of recurring revenue from the upstream of the diamond value chain".

RE&S Holdings: Food and beverage (F&B) operator RE&S Holdings saw a slide in fourth-quarter earnings, as revenue growth could not keep pace with a rise in expenses with new outlets opening. Net profit fell by 11.2 per cent year-on-year to $936,000 for the three months to June 30, according to unaudited financial statements out on Monday, even as revenue inched up by 1.2 per cent to $35.3 million.

Ellipsiz: Electronics distribution and service solutions provider Ellipsiz turned in a net profit of $9.1 million for the 12 months to June 30, up by 7 per cent on the year before, with revenue from continuing operations coming in higher by 18 per cent at $49.1 million, according to unaudited results released on Monday.

China Gaoxian Fibre Fabric Holdings: Yarn supplier China Gaoxian Fibre Fabric Holdings has appointed a chief financial officer (CFO), more than three years after his predecessor resigned. Daniel Wong Kai Yin, a resident of Hong Kong, was named to the post on Monday, in a filing with the Singapore Exchange.

ISEC Healthcare: ISEC Healthcare has invested $250,000 for a 25 per cent stake in I Medical & Aesthetics Pte Ltd, it said on Monday. The deal, through wholly owned subsidiary JL Medical (Bukit Batok), was funded out of ISEC's initial public offering proceeds and leaves the company with $1.27 million in that kitty. The share subscription is not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated net tangible assets and earnings per share for the year to Dec 31.