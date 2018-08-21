Vibrant Group appoints Ernst & Young as special auditor for unit Blackgold

Published
1 hour ago
Leila Lai

SINGAPORE - Vibrant Group has appointed Ernst & Young Advisory Pte Ltd as special auditor for its subsidiary Blackgold International Holdings, the logistics firm said in a Singapore Exchange (SGX) filing on Tuesday (Aug 21).

Ernst & Young will carry out Vibrant's special audit into irregularities as well as the assets and accounting records of Australian-listed coal producer Blackgold, and provide the audit committee and the SGX with a written report of its findings.

The board will make further announcements on any material developments in connection with the special audit as and when appropriate, Vibrant said.

On Aug 9, a vehicle carrying accounting records of a Blackgold unit caught fire near a coal mine in China. Blackgold reported the fire to the local police as a suspected deliberate act to destroy the records.

