China chip giant SMIC shares plunge after US tightens export controls

HONG KONG (REUTERS, AFP) - Shares in China's biggest chipmaker tumbled on Monday (Sept 28) following weekend media reports after United States imposed restrictions on exports to the company, citing a risk of military use.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) opened 7.64 per cent down at HK$17.10 in Hong Kong, following the latest salvo in Washington's battle for technological dominance over Beijing.

Suppliers of certain equipment to SMIC will now have to apply for individual export licenses, according to a letter from the US Commerce Department dated Friday and seen by Reuters.

SMIC said it had not received any official notice of the restrictions and said it has no ties with the Chinese military.

