China says firmly opposes US suppression of Huawei

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China said on Tuesday (Aug 18) that it firmly opposes US suppression of Huawei Technologies, after the Trump administration announced it would further tighten restrictions on the company.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, speaking at a daily news briefing, urged the United States to stop discrediting Chinese companies.

The Chinese government would continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights of Chinese companies, said Mr Zhao.

On Monday, the Trump administration said the further tightening was aimed at cracking down on Huawei's access to commercially available chips.

The US Commerce Department actions will expand restrictions announced in May aimed at preventing the Chinese telecommunications giant from obtaining semiconductors without a special licence - including chips made by foreign firms that have been developed or produced with US software or technology.

The administration will also add 38 Huawei affiliates in 21 countries to the US government's economic blacklist, the sources said, raising the total to 152 affiliates since Huawei was first added in May 2019.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the rule change "will prevent Huawei from circumventing US law through alternative chip production and provision of off-the-shelf chips".

He added in a statement that "Huawei has continuously tried to evade" US restrictions imposed in May.

Huawei did not immediately comment.