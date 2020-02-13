Consistent cashflow SMEs' top concern in riding out impact of coronavirus outbreak: DBS poll

SINGAPORE - Smaller firms are have one concern above all others during the virus outbreak - generate enough cashflow to meet operational costs so the business can stay afloat, a DBS Bank poll showed.

The survey polled about 100 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) earlier this month (February), the bank said on Thursday (Feb 13)

Those SME concerns have prompted the bank to provide liquidity relief packages to address urgent cashflow needs.

DBS said it will offer a six-month debt moratorium on principal repayments for property loans to SMEs as well as on mortgages for home owners here.

The relief measures will be "available upon application to customers with good repayment histories", it added.

Retail customers can apply for a six-month principal repayment moratorium for mortgages. More details will be released next week.

The bank is also working with 88Tuition to offer unlimited free online supplementary lessons for primary and secondary school students from Feb 17 to Apr 30.

Another move is to partner ComfortDelGro in its initiative to encourage commuters to use the bank's debit or credit cards for street hail fares.

United Overseas Bank announced an assistance package on Wednesday (Feb 12).

It has allocated $3 billion for corporate customers, especially SMEs, that need help to offset the impact the virus is having on their businesses.

It will allow affected firms to rework their principal repayments and to service only their loan interest for up to one year. It will also extend up to one year working capital financing of up to $5 million and offer financing liquidity against mortgage security.

Related Story Private sector aid for firms amid virus crisis

It will assess on a case by case basis how to help its retail customers.

A HSBC spokesman told The Straits Times on Thursday that the bank will work with its customers "to review their current situation and identify appropriate arrangements".